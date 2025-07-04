Passing the baton to the next generation of women industrialists

For years, the conversation around women in business and industry has revolved around funding. Funding for women remains a critical issue, with many still facing barriers in accessing capital. However, as financial support initiatives are rolled out, it is equally important to ask: what comes next after getting funding? Securing funding is just the starting point; the real challenge lies in translating these resources into long-term business growth, leadership representation, and sustainable impact.

Women entrepreneurs and industry leaders must navigate systemic barriers beyond financial constraints: access to markets, mentorship, policy implementation, and the deep-rooted cultural biases that still dictate who gets a seat at the table.

There has been significant progress in empowering women. More women hold leadership positions in boardrooms, government, and industries than ever before in the last decade or so. This is an important achievement, there is still room for significant growth. The focus now needs to shift from policy discussions to tangible actions that create lasting change. The 2025 International Women’s Day theme, “Accelerate Action,” calls for a renewed commitment to advancing gender equality in education, employment, and leadership. To truly accelerate progress, interventions need to go beyond strategies and drive measurable outcomes.

One of the narratives that should be challenged is the idea of granting women opportunities simply because they are women. This approach, though well-intentioned, often fosters a sense of pity rather than reinforcing the recognition of women’s capabilities. Women are capable, talented, and innovative, and the focus should be on ensuring that they have fair access to opportunities based on their skills, expertise, and contributions to industry.

Globally, women continue to face challenges in achieving parity in industrial sectors. While educational attainment has improved, gender gaps persist in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. According to UN Women, most countries have reached gender parity in education, but barriers remain in translating this into equal opportunities in the workforce. Women still remain under-represented in high-tech industries and manufacturing, despite comprising nearly 40% of the global labour force.

In Africa, women-owned businesses are growing at an impressive rate. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) the continent boasts of the highest percentage of women entrepreneurs in the world, with one in four women engaged in entrepreneurial activities.

However, many of these businesses remain informal, with limited access to markets and growth opportunities. In Kenya, the manufacturing sector, a key driver of economic development has seen an increase in women-led enterprises, yet significant challenges remain in scaling these businesses due to limited industrial infrastructure, access to supply chains, and male-dominated industry norms. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), women in Kenya constitute only 16% of the manufacturing workforce, a clear indication that while progress has been made, more needs to be done. Beyond employment, leadership within industry remains a critical issue as female executives and decision-makers in manufacturing are still few.

As we recognize the achievements of women in industry, it is also important to think about the next generation. We stand on the shoulders of giants—women who broke barriers and paved the way for others. It is now up to this generation to ensure that those coming after have an even smoother journey. Mentorship, skills development, and greater exposure to industrial opportunities can make all the difference. Structured programs that connect aspiring female leaders with experienced professionals will help them navigate the complexities of male-dominated spaces and build lasting careers.

Creating a more inclusive industrial space also means designing and implementing policies that recognize the unique challenges women face, from balancing work and family responsibilities to overcoming unconscious biases in hiring and promotions. Governments, industry leaders, and private sector players can play a role by investing in support structures that encourage women’s participation and long-term success.

Despite the challenges, women in manufacturing are already making remarkable strides. Across Kenya and Africa, they are leading innovations in sustainable solutions, streamlining production processes, and building businesses that create jobs and economic value. From agribusiness to industrial automation, women-led ventures are driving positive change. Their resilience, creativity, and leadership demonstrate what is possible when the right opportunities align with talent and determination.

The baton is in our hands. The real measure of progress will not be in the policies written or the speeches given, but in the tangible differences made in the lives of young women entering the industrial sector. For every door we open, we must ensure it stays open for those coming after us. For every challenge we overcome, we must ensure that others do not face the same hurdles. We must move beyond funding conversations and policy discussions and focus on action, implementation, and longevity. Because when we lift one woman, we lift entire communities, industries, and generations to come.

The writer is the Chairperson of the Women in Manufacturing (WIM) Program at Kenya Association of Manufacturers and MD Haco Industries Ltd and can be reached at info@kam.co.ke.