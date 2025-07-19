Owalo vows crackdown on politically connected contractors over conflict of interest

BUSIA, Kenya, Jul 19 – The government has issued a strong warning to contractors and civil servants leveraging on political connections to secure public contracts, vowing to crack down on individuals undermining service delivery through conflict of interest and procurement interference.

Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Delivery and Government Efficiency, Eliud Owalo, said the government is increasingly concerned about project delays caused by contractors who appear to be “untouchable” due to political or internal government links.

“We are witnessing a challenge in the implementation of projects where some contractors have political connections or ties with people in government,” Owalo said.

“Let me make it clear: the award of contracts must remain within the confines of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act. That Act does not recognize political connections or proximity to power.”

He added that the government will not tolerate contractors hiding behind political patronage to deliver substandard or incomplete work.

“If you are awarded a government contract, you must deliver, regardless of the politician or official you know.”

Owalo also cautioned public servants who manipulate procurement processes to benefit themselves or their associates. He issued stern directives to public officers who meddle in procurement processes, warning that those found culpable will face legal consequences.

In a particularly pointed remark, Owalo condemned the practice of public servants doubling as contractors. He stressed the need for a clear separation between public service and private enterprise.

“We are liaising with relevant agencies to ensure those found engaging in conflict of interest face the full force of the law. Government officers must decide whether they are in public service or in business. There will be no middle ground,” he said.

“We will not allow public servants to serve two masters. If you want to do business, resign and go into the private sector,” he added.

Owalo’s remarks reflect the government’s ongoing push to tighten accountability, eliminate corruption loopholes, and ensure that taxpayer-funded projects are completed efficiently and transparently.

The government, he said, is committed to restoring trust in public institutions by enforcing procurement laws and safeguarding the integrity of project delivery mechanisms across the country.

Owalo spoke in Western Kenya where he led a high-level government delegation on an extensive two-day inspection and verification tour of national government projects in Kakamega and Busia counties.

In Busia county, Friday, the delegation visited key sites to assess the status and impact of ongoing infrastructure, education, water, housing, and industrial development initiatives being implemented by various government departments and agencies.

At Alupe University, the team inspected two major projects: the construction of student hostels and related facilities under the State Department for Housing and Urban Development, with a budget of Sh1.1 billion, and an ultra-modern tuition block by the State Department for Higher Education, valued at Sh405 million.

These projects aim to expand access to higher education and improve learning environments.

The delegation also visited the Alupe Dam Water and Sanitation Project, currently being implemented by the Lake Victoria North Water Works Development Agency (LVNWWDA) at a cost of Sh470 million. The project includes a dam, standard intake and pumping station, treatment plant, water pipeline, and steel tanks, and is expected to enhance water access for surrounding communities.

In Nambale and Teso South constituencies, inspection was carried out on the Benga–Akobwait–Papa Primary School Road, a Sh108 million, 3-kilometre road being upgraded to bitumen standards by KeRRA. Now 78% complete, the road is expected to be ready by October and will improve transport and stimulate agricultural trade in the area.

Further, the team assessed the Busia County Aggregation and Industrial Park (CAIP), jointly implemented by the State Department for Industry and the County Government of Busia at a cost of Sh448 million. This facility is set to support agro-processing, value addition, and local manufacturing.

At the Busia Export Processing Zone (EPZ), the Export Processing Zone Authority is overseeing a Sh475 million industrial development project (currently 78% complete) that includes the construction of industrial sheds and supporting civil works to enhance export-driven manufacturing.

The team inspected the Bumala Strategic Market Project being implemented under the State Department for Housing and Urban Development, valued at Sh231 million and currently 47% complete. The market will provide modern facilities for small traders and strengthen local commerce.

The Affordable Housing Program in Funyula was also reviewed. With an investment of Sh2.6 billion, the project is 40% complete and aims to deliver dignified housing and boost job creation under the government’s Affordable Housing agenda.

The final stop was at the Lower Nzoia Irrigation Project – Phase 1, Lot 2, implemented by the National Irrigation Authority at a cost of Sh2.9 billion. The project includes the construction of 9.2 km of main canals, 28.2 km of secondary canals, and 45.3 km of tertiary canals. Now 60% complete, it is set to enhance food security through expanded irrigation coverage.

The Deputy Chief of Staff reaffirmed the government’s resolve to ensure efficiency, transparency, and results in project implementation.

During the tour, Owalo was joined by Teso South MP Hon. Mary Emaase, Butula MP Hon. Joseph Oyula, and Budalang’i MP Hon. Raphael Wanjala. Also present were senior engineers from KeRRA, LVNWWDA, the National Irrigation Authority, representatives from the Government Delivery and Efficiency Management Unit, and other national administration officials.