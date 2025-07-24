Connect with us

Organ Trafficking Taskforce recommends prosecution of Mishra over organ trade

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – A government-appointed taskforce investigating organ trafficking in Kenya has recommended the immediate investigation and prosecution of former Kesses MP and Mediheal Hospital Chairman Swarup Mishra, along with three other senior doctors, over suspected criminal involvement in illegal organ transplants at the hospital.

The final report by the Inter-Agency Committee on Transplant and Organ Trafficking in Kenya cites potential violations of national laws governing human organ transplantation and trafficking in persons.

The committee has urged swift action against individuals implicated in the removal and trade of human organs, including transplant surgeons and regulators who allegedly turned a blind eye to complaints.

The taskforce has specifically named Mishra, Murthy, Sananda Bag and Vijay Kumar as individuals who should be investigated for their roles in kidney transplants conducted at Mediheal Hospital.

