Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Dialysis machine used for kidney failure treatment in Kenya amid ongoing organ shortage.
Dialysis machine used for kidney failure treatment in Kenya amid ongoing organ shortage.
Dialysis machines are critical — but they’re not enough without a functioning organ donor program.

Capital Health

Organ shortage in Kenya leaves patients with no hope

Kenya’s organ transplant crisis is killing patients as a silent system and private monopoly leave thousands hopeless.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 24 – A government-appointed committee has called for urgent action to save thousands of Kenyans in desperate need of organ transplants, revealing that the country’s system is barely functioning and in some cases, not functioning at all.

In its final report , the Independent Investigative Committee on Tissue and Organ Transplant Services (IICTOTS) has recommended the creation of a National Organ Transplant Authority and the urgent rollout of a deceased donor program.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

These, the committee said, are the first critical steps in fixing a broken system that has left over 12,500 patients with end-stage kidney disease and little to no hope of survival.

Despite Kenya having legalized organ donation from deceased people back in 2017 through the Health Act, not a single transplant has been done using organs from a deceased person.

Instead, fewer than 160 transplants take place each year all from living donors, mostly family members far below the national need.

“This has created an unsustainable and ethically risky situation,” said Committee Chair Elizabeth Bukusi. “We cannot continue to rely on live donors alone. We need a fair, safe, and transparent system that gives every Kenyan a chance.”

The committee painted a bleak picture of Kenya’s transplant services poorly regulated, underfunded, and vulnerable to abuse.

In particular, the report raised questions about practices at Mediheal Hospital in Eldoret, where donor and recipient records were found to be missing key information like nationality, sparking fears of organ trafficking and transplant tourism.

But the report went beyond individual hospitals and pointed a finger at government inaction.

It found that only 25 percent of transplant centres had full medical teams, and none offered mental health support for donors.

There’s no national registry, no official protocol for confirming brain death, and no public education campaigns to inform Kenyans about the importance of donation.

“This is not just a medical issue,” the report reads. “It’s a failure of governance.”

To turn things around, the committee laid out several urgent reforms including establishing a National Organ Transplant Authority to oversee all organ transplants in the country.

As part of the reforms, a deceased donor program will be launched across public hospitals to boost access to life-saving transplants.

In addition, nationwide public awareness campaigns will be rolled out to encourage voluntary organ donation.

Authorities have also ordered investigations into possible illegal activity within the current transplant system.

The committee also urged the Ministry of Health to look to countries like South Africa, which has a more advanced and ethical transplant framework, and was used as a benchmark during the committee’s fact-finding mission.

“This should be a turning point,” Bukusi said. “We have the law. What we need now is the will to act.”

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt begins bulk milk coolers distrinbution to counties

CS Kagwe led the distribution of an additional 8 bulk milk coolers to dairy farmer cooperatives under the Livestock Value Chain Support Project.

4 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto launches 2025 Wildebeest Migration in Maasai Mara

President Ruto encouraged both local and global tourists to take advantage of the country's attractions.

22 minutes ago

Kenya

E-citizen billions shocking truth and Ruto’s silence

E-citizen scandal: Sh44.8bn vanishes as Ruto stays silent. Who’s pocketing your money?

4 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Kenya Ferry Services MD and Likoni DCIO to explain missing footage on 2019 Likoni tragedy

A video shown in court by current lead investigator Bob Otieno was deemed incomplete, as it did not capture the full sequence of events.

6 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Baby Tamara’s Murder Case to Proceed to Full Trial After Suspect Denies Charges

Nicholas Julius Macharia, 39, appeared in court for a second time on Wednesday, where he requested that the charges be read afresh before denying...

10 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Wetangula vows Budgetary and Legislative Support to IEBC, NCIC

Speaking in his Parliament Buildings office during meeting with the NCIC delegation led by the Chairperson Rev. Samuel Kobia, Wetang’ula underscored the critical role...

11 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

CJ Koome dismisses DPP’s use of her remarks to justify terrorism charges against protesters

In a statement issued Wednesday, CJ Koome clarified that her comments following the arson attack on the Kikuyu Law Courts on June 25 were...

12 hours ago

Kenya

Sifuna the untamed rebel shaking Raila’s ODM house

Is Edwin Sifuna ODM’s attack dog or a rebel taking on Ruto alone? His bold claim that removing Ruto is a ‘national agenda’ is...

20 hours ago