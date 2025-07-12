Connect with us

Ruto further criticized politicians and some religious leaders for what he described as openly encouraging violent demonstrations

NATIONAL NEWS

Opposition hijacking Gen Z movement to revive dwindling careers: Ruto

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 12 – President William Ruto has accused opposition politicians of hijacking the Gen Z-led protest movement to revive their dwindling political careers, warning that such actions have undermined legitimate youth concerns and fueled chaos across the country.

Speaking during the 9th edition of the annual Kaptagat Integrated Conservation and Livelihood Improvement Program, Ruto claimed the protests, which began as genuine demands for good governance and accountability, had been derailed by political opportunism.

“What started as a legitimate youth outcry has now been turned into politically charged chaos by leaders seeking relevance,” the President said. “We will not allow anyone to destabilize the country by hiding behind the youth.”

Ruto also pushed back against claims that recent arrests of protest leaders and politicians amounted to political persecution, insisting that the rule of law must prevail.

“Don’t tell us it is political persecution; it is what it is,” he said. “Those who break the law must face the consequences.”

The President further criticized politicians and some religious leaders for what he described as openly encouraging violent demonstrations, saying they must take responsibility for the lives lost and destruction witnessed during the unrest.

“We will ensure that we protect the property and lives of every citizen. People have worked so hard and taken loans from banks, only for some politicians to incite the youths and pay goons to burn people’s businesses and then blame the government,” Ruto stated.

His remarks come amid growing pressure on the government over its handling of youth-led demonstrations, with rights groups raising alarms over the use of excessive force and the harassment of protesters and activists.

According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), 38 people have died so far in connection with the recent protests, and scores of others remain hospitalized.

