NATIONAL NEWS

Opposition Has No Plan, Only Slogans, Kindiki Says as he Justifies Ruto’s Second Term

The DP accused the opposition of having no manifesto to transform the nation away from political bickering.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has dismissed the opposition as ‘plan-less’,saying their reliance on slogans such as ‘Ruto Must Go’ and ‘One Term’ exposes a lack of vision and credible policy alternatives.

The Deputy President accused them of having no manifesto to transform the nation away from political bickering.

“Our opponents are plan-less, they are stuck in RutoMust Go, One Term, Kasongo. Is there such a manifesto like that? They don’t have anything for Kenyans. Don’t listen to them, they will dupe you to support them yet they have not stood with you during your time of need,” he said.

Speaking during an Economic Empowerment Forum for Women Groups and Saccos at Mkunguni Grounds in Lamu West Constituency, Prof. Kindiki said President William Ruto’s administration has laid a solid foundation for re-election through real and visible development projects.

“We are not just merely talking about two terms. We are saying if we have done 400 new modern markets in the first term, we will do another 2,000 markets in the second term. If we are building roads like in Lamu East, which has benefited from the first tarmac road ever, we will do more in the second term,” he said.

“We cannot claim to be a united country when there is a constituency in this country without a tarmac road. This is what President Ruto is changing.”

The Deputy President, who concluded a week-long tour of Tana River, Taita Taveta, Kilifi, Mombasa, and Lamu counties, said the government is committed to a non-discriminatory development model that serves all regions and communities.

“All Kenyans have been rightly born in this country and have equal rights to development like everyone else. You cannot say you don’t deserve development because of where you come from or where you were born, we will not accept that,” he stated.

He also called on Kenyans to choose dialogue and peaceful engagement over violence, urging citizens to resist incitement.

“Our countrymen, I’m asking you that we find ways to talk and dialogue, we cannot build the country through chaos. I plead with you, my fellow countrymen, we cannot take our country forward through chaos and incitement. We must learn to solve our problems through consultations and peaceful ways,” said Prof. Kindiki.

He added, “Those planning chaos should know it’s not the way to solve problems but a way to destroy our country.”

Prof. Kindiki also pointed to reforms in the issuance of national identity cards, saying the Ruto administration had eliminated bureaucratic barriers that previously denied young people access to vital documentation.

“Because of the President’s instructions, now all Kenyans are being given IDs without many complications. There is also no fee and now our youths can get it without challenges. No fee and no extra vetting,” he said.

