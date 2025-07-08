Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Opposing sides line up legal heavyweights as Guyo trial begins

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 — The impeachment proceedings against Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo kicked off in the Senate on Tuesday, with opposing sides unveiling legal heavyweights for the trial of the embattled county chief.

The Isiolo County Assembly, which initiated the removal motion, presented lawyers from A&B Advocates LLP and other prominent law firms.

Among the lead counsels are Dr Ekuru Aukot, Boniface Mwereru, Eric Mwirigi, Jamal Abdikadir, Kennedy Kyalo, Paul Wafula, Alvin Kemboi Kosgei, Diana Bosire, Kennedy Mugambi, and Hussein Roba.

The Assembly has also enlisted lawyers Paul Nyamodi, Alex Mbaya, Patrick Barasa, and Brenda Mwangi, to bolster its case.

The Assembly further submitted affidavits and documentary evidence in support of the impeachment motion and intends to call several witnesses, including Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) Abubakar Godana, David Lemantile, Nicholas Lorot, and Peter Losu, alongside civilians Anab Kasim and Abdirahman Mohamed.

Preliminary objection

The witnesses are expected to testify on issues ranging from alleged constitutional violations to financial mismanagement and abuse of office by the governor.

On his part, Governor Guyo has retained Theuri Wesonga and Company Advocates to lead his defence.

His legal team features a high-profile lineup, including Elisha Ongoya, Eric Theuri, Elias Mutuma, Tali Israel, Marcelino Lesaigor, Miriam Abong, Ruth Kiunga, and Nura Abdulkadir.

Legal assistants Brianlee Maingi, Brian Gathii, and Ali Fila are also part of the governor’s support bench.

The Governor submitted a Preliminary Objection challenging the admissibility and process of the impeachment, seeking to call five witnesses in his defence: Salad Boru Guracha, Habiba Galgalo Jirma, Abdinoor Dima Jillo, Diba Abdirashid Ali, and Shaban Mzungu.

The hearing is being conducted in plenary, following a move by the Senate rejecting the formation of a special 11-member committee.

While all 67 senators will participate in the proceedings, only the 47 elected senators representing counties will vote.

A minimum of 24 votes in favour of any charge will result in Governor Guyo’s removal from office.

