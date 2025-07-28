OPINION: Time for a New Approach to National Dialogue with Kenya’s Youth

Throughout history, nations have turned to national and community dialogues to address persistent and sporadic conflicts. Kenya is no exception. While such efforts have occasionally led to progress, they have often fallen short—particularly in implementing outcomes that address the root causes of grievances. Too often, these processes prioritise political settlements over lasting social and economic reforms.

Even when national dialogues have included broad participation across sectors, the framing has typically centred on political expediency. Once political tensions ease, commitments to tackle issues like human rights violations, youth unemployment, economic protection for the middle class and poor, and inclusive governance are abandoned or shelved.

This cyclical failure has eroded public trust in dialogue processes as meaningful tools for resolving conflict. Worse still, Kenya’s national challenges are increasingly framed in an “us versus them” narrative. Grievances—especially those related to inequality, governance, or resource allocation—are personalised. Citizens expressing dissent are branded as enemies of the president, regional leaders, or heads of institutions, often along tribal or familial lines. This politicisation of protest has dangerously delegitimised citizen voices.

That is where Kenya finds itself today. The youth-led protests we are witnessing are not driven by political ambition—they are reactions to unresolved, specific issues: the cost of living, unemployment, exclusion. Yet, leaders have failed to engage them with empathy or understanding. Instead of labelling these protests as political threats, we must recognise them as calls for genuine national dialogue, rooted in the spirit of public participation.

Our leadership must learn that not every issue is about power or political rivalry. Sometimes, young people are simply demanding to be heard. Issues such as joblessness, exclusion, and lack of opportunity require honest engagement—not police crackdowns, not spin. Solutions require structured, inclusive, and good-faith dialogue. More importantly, recommendations must be followed through, not left to gather dust.

The youth of today are not the same as those of the past. They are more vigilant, more demanding, and empowered by digital platforms to organise, monitor, and challenge the status quo in real time. This generation doesn’t need gatekeepers or political intermediaries to speak for them. They have found their voice—online, in the streets, in every corner of the country—and are not afraid to use it.

Kenya has a long history of using dialogue to resolve crises. The Inter-Parties Parliamentary Group (IPPG) process of 1997, the 2008 National Accord, the 2018–2022 Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), and the 2023–2024 National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) all sought to foster national healing and reform. Each identified the youth as a group needing urgent attention, and yet their core concerns—unemployment, marginalisation, lack of inclusion—remain unresolved.

Kenya is blessed with a youthful, vibrant, and creative population. According to the 2019 census, 75 percent of the population is under 35 years old. Vision 2030 promises to transform Kenya into a globally competitive and prosperous nation, with quality livelihoods for all. Yet, for many young Kenyans, that promise remains out of reach.

We must rethink how we engage with our youth. We must speak with them, not at them. We must listen with empathy, not suspicion. And we must stop treating every protest or grievance as a security threat. Even in our homes, parenting has evolved to reflect the realities of a new generation. Our governance and communication approaches must evolve too.

The future of this nation depends on it.