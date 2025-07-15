OPINION: Air Travel and Kenya’s Journey Towards Five Million Tourists

Air travel is a vital pillar of economic growth, tourism, and regional integration. Yet for many Kenyans and international visitors, the experience remains costly, inconvenient, and at times frustrating. While our aviation sector has made strides in safety and digital innovation, it’s time to dismantle the systemic barriers that continue to stifle progress.

One of the most pressing challenges is the high cost of flying. For many, air travel remains out of reach. Airlines face global economic pressures—including soaring fuel prices, high taxes, airport fees, and rising maintenance costs—that ultimately translate into higher fares for passengers. To attract five million annual visitors, we must tackle these cost drivers head-on. Government support through tax reforms and strategic incentives can help reduce operational costs and make air travel more accessible.

For international travellers, the picture isn’t much better. In addition to high ticket prices, they face visa bottlenecks and limited connectivity across African cities. In fact, it’s often easier to fly from Nairobi to Europe than to some African capitals. This lack of intra-African accessibility not only hampers tourism but also weakens trade and regional integration. Efforts to liberalise African airspace have been painfully slow and uneven.

Nowhere is this disconnect more evident than in Mombasa. As one of Africa’s premier beach destinations, it remains underserved by direct international flights. Tourists must typically transit through Nairobi, adding both cost and inconvenience. Opening up Mombasa and other coastal airports to more direct international routes would significantly boost the region’s economy and enhance the traveller experience.

Kenya’s ambition to attract five million tourists annually cannot rely on marketing alone. We must rethink how travellers access and move within our borders. Improved air connectivity will be central to this transformation. When visitors can enter Kenya smoothly, connect directly to tourist hotspots, and access affordable domestic flights, the overall experience improves—and word-of-mouth promotion follows. Air travel should accelerate, not hinder, our tourism goals.

To achieve this, we need smart, people-first aviation policies. Reducing taxes and airport fees, simplifying visa processes, and upgrading airport infrastructure are essential steps. A liberalised airspace will also foster healthy competition, lower fares, and expand route networks. But liberalisation must be approached responsibly, with support measures to ensure the viability of local carriers.

As Chairman of KATA and Managing Director of Hemingways Travel, I’ve seen firsthand how these obstacles affect both leisure and business travellers. As an industry, we are actively engaging with government and regional bodies to push for reforms that create a more affordable, efficient, and welcoming travel environment. We’re also deepening partnerships with global travel associations to elevate Kenya’s status as a preferred travel hub.

The urgency of addressing high airfares in East Africa cannot be overstated. Our region’s ticket prices are among the highest globally, driven by limited competition and restrictive regulatory environments. We can—and must—learn from the successes of low-cost carriers in other regions. With reduced taxes and collaborative strategies like route-sharing and improved fleet utilisation, local airlines can drive down costs while expanding their reach.

Technology is another game-changer. From online bookings and mobile payments to AI-driven customer service, travel is evolving rapidly. These tools enhance planning, accessibility, and customer experience. Embracing innovation should be central to modernising Kenya’s travel and tourism sector.

Public-private partnerships will also be critical. Government and private sector collaboration can unlock connectivity to underserved regions such as the coast and northern Kenya. These partnerships have the power to attract investment, create jobs, and promote inclusive economic growth.

Kenya is ready for a more open skies policy—but this must be phased and deliberate. Supporting local carriers while opening up to international players is key to achieving a healthy, competitive balance.

To our aviation stakeholders, the message is simple: prioritise the traveller. Focus on affordability, expand connectivity, enhance service quality, and leverage digital transformation. These actions will reshape our travel landscape and unlock enormous potential.

Looking toward 2030, I envision a Kenya where air travel is not a luxury but a practical option for more people. A Kenya connected by air, welcoming to the world, and open for business. Achieving that vision demands bold leadership, strategic investments, and unified action.

The time to act is now.

Dr. Joseph Kithitu is the Managing Director, Hemingways Travel & Chairman, Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA)