Omtatah denounces scheme by Ruto allies to weaponize ethnicity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has condemned what he termed as deliberate attempts by political leaders and their supporters to weaponize ethnicity in order to suppress dissent and divert attention from Kenya’s worsening socio-economic and political crises.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Omtatah criticized what he described as “a treacherous and misguided scheme” by figures allied to the Kenya Kwanza administration—including President William Ruto—to vilify and silence the Kikuyu community for voicing legitimate grievances against the government.

“I strongly condemn their inflammatory and ethnically divisive remarks in defense of President William Ruto’s failed administration,” Omtatah stated.

“I reject and condemn their attempts to weaponize ethnicity to shield leaders from accountability.”

The outspoken senator warned that tribal scapegoating was being used as a political smokescreen to deflect from the government’s shortcomings, particularly in addressing corruption, unemployment, the high cost of living, and police brutality.

He emphasized that these are national challenges that demand inclusive and patriotic leadership—not divisive rhetoric.

“The challenges facing Kenya—including economic hardship, corruption, and unemployment—are national issues that require unified solutions, not toxic tribal scapegoating,” he said.

Omtatah expressed concern over what he described as “state-sponsored vilification” of the Kikuyu community, warning that such ethnic profiling risks plunging the country back into tensions reminiscent of the 2007/08 post-election violence.

He described the vilification of the Kikuyu and other Mt. Kenya communities demanding government accountability as “unacceptable.”

“Every Kenyan, including members of the Kikuyu community, must enjoy the constitutional right to freedom of expression,” he said.

“Having reaped heavily from their support in the 2022 General Elections, President Ruto should be the last person to brand and condemn the Kikuyu.”

Omtatah praised the youth-led Gen-Z movement for championing what he called a “tribeless revolution” rooted in constitutionalism and national values, noting that their demands for justice and accountability transcend ethnic boundaries.

He urged all political leaders to resist the temptation to exploit ethnic divisions and instead address the legitimate concerns of citizens.

The senator also called on Kenyans from all backgrounds to safeguard the Constitution and reject any attempt to sow division for political gain.

“Kenya’s strength lies in its diversity, and our Constitution guarantees every citizen equal respect and inclusion—regardless of tribe or region,” he noted.

Omtatah reaffirmed his support for the Gen-Z protests and calls for accountability, emphasizing that demands for leadership change are grounded in constitutional principles and must not be criminalized or ethnically framed.

“Calls for the resignation of President Ruto, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, and the Cabinet are clearly anchored in Article 146(1)(b) and (2)(b) of the Constitution of Kenya,” he asserted.

“There is therefore no basis for the claim that anyone calling for their resignation is acting unconstitutionally.”

‘Tribeless society’

He urged Kenyans to protect the “new tribeless society” envisioned in the Constitution and being advanced by the country’s youth.

The sustained onslaught on the Kenya Kwanza Administration came as President Ruto expressed frustration over the growing pressure on his administration, particularly calls for his resignation.

Ruto and his allies have questioned why similar outrage had not been directed at his predecessors—including the late Mwai Kibaki and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“They’re telling me all sorts of things—mentioning Moi this, Moi that. Moi was the president of the Republic of Kenya, just like Kibaki was, just like Uhuru was. And before Moi, there was Kenyatta. After Moi came Kibaki, and after Kibaki came Uhuru. So what’s all this noise about? Honestly… that’s nonsense!” Ruto said on July 9.

“All this chaos—why wasn’t it directed at Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta? Why the contempt and arrogance?” he asked.

On Saturday, during his tour of Elgeyo Marakwet County, Ruto said would not take any more ‘bullying’ from his opponents.