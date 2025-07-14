Okeng’o Nyambane endorsed to run for Nyaribari Chache MP in 2027

KISII, Kenya, Jul 14 – A section of political leaders and residents of Kisii County have endorsed Communications Authority (CA) board member Okeng’o Nyambane as their preferred candidate for the Nyaribari Chache parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election.

Okeng’o was endorsed during the burial of his grandmother, Truphena Onsembe, who passed away at the age of 105.

The ceremony took place at Amabiria Village in Keumbu Ward, where leaders and locals praised him for his leadership and unifying role in the community.

While addressing mourners, Chitago Borabu Ward MCA Felix Nyambane urged residents to support Okeng’o, saying he has demonstrated leadership that upholds the dignity of public office through both words and action.

“We need leaders who develop inclusive policies that reflect the needs of all voters. Our son here has shown effective leadership rooted in understanding the concerns of women, youth, persons with disabilities, and marginalized groups,” said the MCA.

He further encouraged constituents to support leaders who champion development projects aimed at tackling youth unemployment, improving infrastructure, enhancing healthcare, and strengthening the education sector.

Kitutu Central Ward MCA Duke Nyarang’o emphasized that seeking an elective position should not be a personal ambition but a calling to serve the people.

“We have given you our blessings, and when the time comes, we expect you to legislate laws that protect vulnerable groups, promote equal opportunities, and ensure public resources are used transparently and effectively,” said Nyarang’o.