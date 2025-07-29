Official at British-owned tea firm loses challenge against dismissal on sexual harassment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Kericho has dismissed a compensation claim filed by Robert Cheruiyot, a former senior manager at Lipton Tea and Infusions PLC, who was fired over sexual harassment allegations.

Cheruiyot, who served as an Assistant Divisional Manager, had sought reinstatement or an alternative compensation of Sh67.2 million for loss of projected future earnings.

He argued that his summary dismissal cut off his monthly earnings of Sh230,048 and impeded his career prospects.

In his application before Lady Justice Anne Ngibuini, Cheruiyot claimed the investigation that led to his dismissal was based on “unverified gossip,” saying key witnesses were never presented for cross-examination.

He denied allegations of propositioning a female employee and victimizing her after she rejected his advances, as well as claims that he favored another employee in recruitment due to a sexual relationship.

Cheruiyot further accused the company—formerly known as Ekaterra Tea Kenya—of unfairly dismissing him to appease international clients following a BBC exposé on sexual harassment in the tea industry.

However, Justice Ngibuini upheld the dismissal, ruling that the company had valid grounds for termination, including demands for sexual favors and interference with witnesses during internal investigations.

“I am convinced that the company complied with procedural fairness during the disciplinary process,” she said, adding that Cheruiyot failed to prove his case of unconstitutional or unfair dismissal.

The court found that Lipton Tea and Infusions had provided sufficient evidence to support its decision on a balance of probabilities.