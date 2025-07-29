ODM will work with UDA to fast-track common agenda: Sifuna

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has announced plans to constitute a technical team to work with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in implementing the March 8 broad-based agreement.

The decision followed a meeting of the party’s Central Committee on Tuesday, which emphasized the need to fast-track the rollout of the shared political agenda between the two parties.

“ODM will constitute a technical team to work with UDA counterparts as part of the political infrastructure to assist with the implementation of the agreement,” Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, a vocal critic of the arrangement that saw key ODM figures take up roles in President William Ruto’s administration, announced.

The committee also reviewed the party’s Memorandum of Understanding with UDA and reaffirmed support for party leader Raila Odinga’s engagement with the UDA-led Kenya Kwanza Coalition administration, citing the need to stabilize the country and foster a favorable environment for all Kenyans.

“The party supports the position of the party leader Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga to work with the Kenya Kwanza administration to stabilize the country and create an enabling environment for Kenyans,” the party stated.

ODM further welcomed the recent disbursement of Sh415 billion to county governments but vowed to continue pushing for an increase to at least Sh450 billion.

It also called for the unbundling of devolved functions and proper allocation of resources to the counties.

The party reaffirmed support for an intergenerational national conference to tackle the country’s pressing challenges, echoing Odinga’s call for a national dialogue to bridge the gap between the government and the youth.

Additionally, ODM announced plans to proceed with grassroots elections and the “ODM at 20” celebrations as part of its broader strategy for renewal, youth engagement, and internal reorganization.

“The party will continue with the grassroots elections and the program for ODM at 20 celebrations as part of the process of regeneration, reorganization, and internal strengthening,” the Orange Party said.