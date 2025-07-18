Connect with us

ODM Ticket Is All Babu Owino Needs to Win Nairobi Governor post: MP Jalang’o

Jalang’o stated with confidence that Owino’s growing popularity and political influence make him a formidable contender in the capital’s 2027 gubernatorial race.

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 18 – Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, has thrown his weight behind Embakasi East MP Babu Owino’s gubernatorial ambitions, declaring that Owino is poised to become the next Nairobi governor should he bag the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party ticket.

Speaking during a lacal radio interview, Jalang’o stated with confidence that Owino’s growing popularity and political influence make him a formidable contender in the capital’s 2027 gubernatorial race.

“If Babu Owino is given the ODM ticket today, he will become governor,” Jalang’o affirmed, adding that even without the party’s nod, Owino would still be a force to reckon with.

The MP went further, suggesting that Babu’s political trajectory could stretch beyond the governorship.

“Even if he’s not given the ticket, he’ll still cause waves he could even go higher and contest the presidency in 2032, when the seat becomes open after President Ruto finishes his second term,” he said.

In a bold political forecast, Jalang’o also weighed in on the national political landscape, expressing belief that President William Ruto is likely to secure re-election in 2027.

“It will be hard for anyone to remove Ruto right now. He’s on track to win again because, frankly, I haven’t seen anyone who can unseat him yet. That’s why he speaks with such confidence the political field is still his to control,” he remarked.

If Babu Owino declares his candidacy for the Nairobi gubernatorial race, he is expected to face stiff competition from the incumbent, Governor Johnson Sakaja, who is widely anticipated to defend his seat in 2027.

The Embakasi legislator however is yet to declare his intention to run for Nairobi governor seat and retains flexibility—viewing options in 2027 including president, governor, or re-election as MP.

Babu Owino is currently serving his second consecutive term in the National Assembly. He was first elected in 2017 on an ODM ticket.

In the 2022 general election, he successfully defended his seat, defeating his closest rival, UDA’s Francis Mureithi.

 Over the years, Babu has built a reputation as a vocal and controversial figure, consistently ranking among the most visible and active MPs in the country.

