Raila Odinga with other ODM leaders in Nyanza in March 2025.

Kenya

ODM leaders meet Russia’s ruling party in push for global political ties

ODM leaders, led by Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi, met Russia’s ruling United Russia Party in Moscow to strengthen political ties.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 16 – The Orange Democrarttic Movement (ODM) Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi on Tuesday led a delegation of Kenyan lawmakers to a high-level meeting with Russia’s ruling United Russia Party (URP) in Moscow.

The meeting, held at URP headquarters, was part of a broader effort to strengthen international cooperation between political parties and promote what ODM calls “political party diplomacy.”

The ODM team was hosted by senior URP official Andrey Klimov, who also serves as Deputy Chairperson of the Russian Federal Council’s Committee on Foreign Relations.

During the meeting, Osotsi delivered a goodwill message from ODM leader Raila Odinga, emphasizing the party’s commitment to building strong global networks and deepening its engagement on foreign policy.

“We discussed ways our two parties can work together and share experiences to strengthen democracy and governance,” said Osotsi.

Also present at the meeting were ODM party trustee and Siaya Senator Dr. Oburu Odinga, Rarieda MP and ODM Vice Chairperson Otiende Amollo, and Kitengela MCA Paul Matuyia.

The Moscow meeting took place on the sidelines of a wider visit by Kenyan legislators to Russia.

ODM said such engagements are part of the party’s strategy to position itself on the global stage and build relationships that can support Kenya’s democratic growth and international standing.

