Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The institution accused those behind the allegations of attempting to tarnish its reputation, insisting that it remains a disciplined and apolitical agency/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

NYS refutes claims it ferried vandals to Saba Saba protests in Naivasha

In a statement issued Thursday, the NYS clarified that none of its vehicles were deployed to Naivasha during the period in question for any official or unofficial assignments.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 — The National Youth Service (NYS) has dismissed as baseless and malicious reports suggesting its buses were used to transport individuals involved in criminal activities during the Saba Saba protests in Naivasha.

In a statement issued Thursday, the NYS clarified that none of its vehicles were deployed to Naivasha during the period in question for any official or unofficial assignments.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“No NYS vehicle was deployed to Naivasha during the stated period for any unrelated official duties,” the statement read.

The institution accused those behind the allegations of attempting to tarnish its reputation, insisting that it remains a disciplined and apolitical agency.

“These allegations are not only baseless and malicious, but they seek to unjustly tarnish the reputation of the NYS, an institution committed to discipline, patriotism, and national development.”

NYS further emphasized that all personnel and assets operate under strict command structures, with all movements well-documented and verifiable.

“The NYS remains apolitical and has never been involved in partisan or unlawful activities,” the agency stated, adding that it does not tolerate any form of political manipulation or misuse of its resources.

The NYS urged members of the public, media, and political leaders to refrain from spreading unverified claims, warning that linking the institution to criminal or politically driven acts is a gross misrepresentation of its mandate and values.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto faults ‘unfair’ court decision restraining police barricades

He expressed dissatisfaction with Thursday's court’s directive, questioning how police are expected to protect lives and property without essential tools and operational freedom.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court bars IG Kanja from putting up roadblocks in Nairobi CBD during protests

This follows a petition filed by the Katiba Institute, which challenged the police’s repeated use of barricades to block access during protests.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto vows to unleash ‘full force of the law’ on those seeking his exit pre-term

President Ruto reaffirmed his commitment to defending the country’s democracy and accused unnamed political actors of sowing chaos through sponsored protests and calls for...

22 hours ago
Kenyans mourn victims of Saba Saba as Ruto silence Saba Saba response questioned Kenyans mourn victims of Saba Saba as Ruto silence Saba Saba response questioned

Kenya

Where’s the compassion, Mr. President? Ruto silent on Saba Saba killings

As families mourn 31 killed during Saba Saba protests, the President stays silent on police brutality. Compassion? Nowhere in sight.

23 hours ago

World

(WATCH) Ruto terms attacks on police a ‘declaration of war’; vows action against coup-plotting politicians

1 day ago

Kenya

(WATCH) Families in Nairobi call for killings to stop as anti-govt protests claim 31 lives

Families of those killed in the ‘Saba Saba’ anti-government protests have demanded an end to the violence, as outrage over police brutality intensifies and...

1 day ago

Top stories

Saba Saba death toll rises to 31 as 500 arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya July 8 – The death toll from the Saba Saba protests has risen to 31, with the Kenya National Commission on Human...

2 days ago

Top stories

Protests Erupt in Ndumberi After 12-Year-Old Girl Killed by Police Bullet Inside Her Home

Bridget Njoki Wainaina was inside their home with her parents when a bullet—allegedly fired by officers during a confrontation with protesters outside—pierced through the...

2 days ago