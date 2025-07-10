NYS refutes claims it ferried vandals to Saba Saba protests in Naivasha

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 — The National Youth Service (NYS) has dismissed as baseless and malicious reports suggesting its buses were used to transport individuals involved in criminal activities during the Saba Saba protests in Naivasha.

In a statement issued Thursday, the NYS clarified that none of its vehicles were deployed to Naivasha during the period in question for any official or unofficial assignments.

“No NYS vehicle was deployed to Naivasha during the stated period for any unrelated official duties,” the statement read.

The institution accused those behind the allegations of attempting to tarnish its reputation, insisting that it remains a disciplined and apolitical agency.

“These allegations are not only baseless and malicious, but they seek to unjustly tarnish the reputation of the NYS, an institution committed to discipline, patriotism, and national development.”

NYS further emphasized that all personnel and assets operate under strict command structures, with all movements well-documented and verifiable.

“The NYS remains apolitical and has never been involved in partisan or unlawful activities,” the agency stated, adding that it does not tolerate any form of political manipulation or misuse of its resources.

The NYS urged members of the public, media, and political leaders to refrain from spreading unverified claims, warning that linking the institution to criminal or politically driven acts is a gross misrepresentation of its mandate and values.