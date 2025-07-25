Connect with us

The Saba Saba demonstrations, held on July 7, descended into chaos in parts of the country, with looters ransacking businesses/CFM

crime

Nyeri Traders unite to protect property after massive looting during protests

Published

NYERI, Kenya Jul 25 – The business community in Nyeri town has vowed to pool their resources to protect their properties following massive looting and destruction of premises during the youth led June 25 and July 7 protests which the government says were infiltrated by goons.

Speaking during a meeting at Kamukunji Grounds in Nyeri town, the business leaders said they would collaborate with security officers to create a protective security ring around their businesses and ensure that criminals are contained.

“We are not opposed to demonstrations in this town. We know that Kenyans have a constitutional right to protest. However, we have observed that while Gen Z protests in the morning are peaceful, criminals take over after they leave and begin looting. That is what we need to address,” said Ibrahim Ndegwa, Chairman of the Nyeri Business Community.

During the July 7 protests, businesses in Nyeri County bore the brunt of looters, with several shops and supermarkets being cleaned out.

Naivas Supermarket in Nyeri town was raided, with property worth over KSh130 million stolen.

Nearby shops were also looted.

Ndegwa, who also serves as the chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, emphasized that those enlisted to help secure businesses would not be militias but vetted individuals known to security agencies.

“We are not forming militias to protect our properties. In fact, we will only enlist individuals who have passed security checks and will work alongside the police to ensure we do not suffer further losses,” said Ndegwa.

Thuo Mathenge, a local businessman, declared that business owners will no longer close shop due to protests.

“We’ve had enough of criminals forcing us to shut down. We will organize an elaborate security cordon to ensure no one steals from us again,” said Mathenge.

He also urged parents not to accept looted goods in their homes and to encourage their children to earn an honest living.

Senior security officers who attended the meeting pledged their cooperation with the business community.

