Nyeri business community to hire private security to face protest vandals

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Jul 24 — The business community in Nyeri town has vowed to pool resources to protect their establishments following widespread looting and destruction during the Saba Saba protests earlier in July.

Speaking during a meeting at Kamukunji grounds in Nyeri on Thursday, the business leaders announced plans to form a security ring around their premises, working closely with law enforcement to deter criminals.

“We are not opposed to demonstrations in this town; we know Kenyans have a right to protest. However, we have noticed that morning protests by Gen Z are peaceful, but after they leave, criminals take over and start looting. That is what we need to address,” said the group’s chairperson, Ibrahim Ndegwa.

The Saba Saba demonstrations, held on July 7, descended into chaos in parts of the country, with looters ransacking businesses.

Significant loss

In Nyeri, the losses were significant. Naivas Supermarket in Nyeri town was raided, with property worth Sh130 million stolen, alongside several other looted shops.

Ndegwa, who also chairs the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) Nyeri chapter, emphasized that the planned security arrangement would not amount to forming a militia.

“We are not out to enlist militias to protect our properties. In fact, we will engage people with proven integrity and security clearance who will work with the police to ensure no losses occur,” he said.

Local businessman and politician Thuo Mathenge echoed the sentiment, declaring that business owners would no longer close shop due to unrest.

“We have had enough of these criminals forcing us to close shop. We will organize an elaborate security cordon to ensure no one steals from us,” said Mathenge, who also urged parents not to harbor looted goods and to encourage their children to earn a living honestly.

Senior security officials who attended the meeting pledged to cooperate with the business community in safeguarding the town.

