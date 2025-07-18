Nyanza women mourn vetran politian Phoebe Asiyo

Connect with us

Buyu says the late Mama Asiyo confidently ventured into politics when it was unthinkable for women to get elected into Parliament.

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 18 – Women leaders in the Nyanza region have described the late celebrated politician Phoebe Asiyo as a trailblazer for women in leadership.

Kisumu West Member of Parliament Rosa Buyu says the death of Asiyo is a big loss to the nation.

“She trounced men at that time to be elected Member of Parliament for Karachuonyo, an indication she was a go-getter,” said Buyu.

The death of Mama Asiyo in North Carolina, USA, was communicated on Thursday by her son Ceaser Asiyo.

Buyu says the veteran politician remained valuable during her time in politics and afterwards.

“In Parliament, Mama became a champion of women and girls rights and ensured their voices are heard during decision makings,” she said.

While condoling with the family, the MP says her selfless service to the nation will remain etched in the hearts of Kenyans.

“I am sending my heartfelt condolences to the Asiyo family, we mourn with you, we pray together for strength during this difficult period, let Mama RIP,” said the MP.

She went further to note that the empowerment program she drove across the country and in particular Nyanza region will be a reminder of her struggles

“Mama focused her energy for the education of the girl child, in all aspects, many of the women leaders today can find root in Mama’s efforts and sacrifices,” she said.

Taking to her Facebook account, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga described the late Asiyo as a mentor to many and a trailblazer whose light guided so many.

“My heart is heavy as we mourn the loss of a beacon,” said the Governor.

Wanga says the late Asiyo was not just a leader but a steady hand that lifted many others, the voice that spoke for the voiceless and the unwavering spirit that refused to accept injustice.

“Kenya has lost a matriarch, to her family, my deepest sympathies,” she said.

She noted that as the first African chairperson of Maendeleo Ya Wanawake, and as Karachonyo MP, Mama Phoebe didn’t just break barriers, she dismantled them so others could follow.

Beyond titles she holds, Wanga says Mama Asiyo was still a woman of the people and a dear daughter of the lake.

“Her wisdom was a gift, her strength an inspiration, and her absence now leaves a silence that echoes,” she noted.

