Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Nurses Union backs govt on expnasion of bed capacity by hospitals

The Unionists supported the call by Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale to health facilities to stop charging patients sharing beds.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 17 – The Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM) have asked health facilities to ensure they have enough beds for effective quality services.

The Unionists supported the call by Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale to health facilities to stop charging patients sharing beds.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) Secretary General Seth Panyako says facilities have deprived the public of funds while falsifying their bed capacities.

“I want to assure the CS that we are together to ensure the facilities provide beds to our clients,” he said.

Panyako says there is no way to charge patients while they are lumped up in one bed.

He told the facilities who are eager to have more patients to be ready to have enough beds, employ more health personnel to be able to offer quality services.

Speaking to the press at the start of a conference in Kisumu on capacity building in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations for KNUNM officials, drawn from the 47 counties, Panyako says cartels have used the loop hole for far too long to steal from Kenyans.

“This scheme was used during the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and they want to keep it in the Social Health Authority (SHA),” he said.

Collins Ajwang, the President of the National Nurses Association of Kenya (NNAK) says the government must ensure there are enough facilities for quality deliverance of health services.

Ajwang says standards must be maintained in the facilities and it should be the work of the government.

“You find one nurse manning a whole facility, one nurse is managing a whole department in our tertiary hospitals, it should not be like that,” he said.

Joseph Kwasi, KNUN Chairman says the training is aimed at equipping the union officials with skills on how best to address disputes in the counties.

“We are enhancing their knowledge on matters of resolution on labor matters,” he said.

From the training, Kwasi says the union officials will have better ways to negotiate with the employers to avert strikes that always paralyses health services across the country putting the lives of Kenyans at risk.

“We don’t want on and off industrial disharmony, where we fail to come to an agreement between the employer and the union,” he said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Fashion Needs a Rethink, and African Women Are Leading the Way

The roundtable, curated by Linda Murithi of The Core Fashion Kenya, brought together women who are shaping the future of African fashion and design...

27 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

JSC denounces personal attacks on judges over bail and bond rulings

Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya stated that decisions by judges are guided by the Criminal Procedure Code.

34 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

From Rote to Reasoning: Transforming STEM Teaching Through Mentorship

For the first time, under CBC, students must select between three streams STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics), Social Sciences, and Arts & Sports...

46 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police in Rarieda probing killing of officer by robbers

The officer is suspected to have been attacked and killed by people believed to be robbers.

56 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court reinstates child defilement case after lower court erred

Justice Kagendo faulted the trial magistrate for terminating the matter and allowed the revision application by the prosecution through Prosecution Counsel Martin Mbote.

1 hour ago

County News

PLWDs wants draft PBO Regulations to reflect disability rights

Speaking during a consultative forum jointly convened by the Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority (PBORA), CBM International Kenya, and the Association for the Physically...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Health ministry deploys medical teams to probe mysterious deaths in Mombasa

Dr. Amoth noted that determining the exact cause of the deaths has taken longer than expected, as the victims did not exhibit any unusual...

5 hours ago

County News

‘Prepare for 2027 polls, not chaos’ – Aladwa tells Ruto critics

"ODM will never be party to unconstitutional efforts to change government, nor will we associate with individuals harbouring such intentions,” Aladwa said after chairing...

11 hours ago