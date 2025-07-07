Connect with us

Anti riot police standing guard during Saba Saba day on July 7, 2025 in Central Kenya. Most roads into Nairobi were blocked for fear of unrest.

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS warns public against unlawful conduct during Saba Saba protests

NPS advised the public not to provoke police officers on duty and emphasised that confrontational behavior toward law enforcement will not be tolerated.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – The National Police Service (NPS) has cautioned Kenyans against getting involved in unlawful conduct during the commemoration of the 35th Saba Saba anniversary.

In a press statement, NPS stressed that any violation of lawful protest will result in firm and appropriate action. 

It warned against attempting to “access or interfere with protected government installations which would result in immediate legal action under the Protected Areas Act.” 

“Looting, property destruction, road blockades, and incitement to violence are criminal offenses that would be dealt with swiftly and lawfully,” it stated.

It further advised the public not to provoke police officers on duty and emphasised that “confrontational behavior toward law enforcement will not be tolerated and would be dealt with harshly.”

It assured that police officers will conduct themselves professionally but any riotous or violent behavior would be met with lawful force aimed at protecting people and property. 

Comments
