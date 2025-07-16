‘Not even one ndururu!’ Ruto advisor trashes Gachagua’s U.S. visit

NAIROBI, Kenya July 16 – A top advisor to President William Ruto has mocked former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s ongoing tour of the United States, dismissing it as a waste of time and resources with no political value.

Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs and longtime ally of Raila Odinga, Makau Mutua, in a tweet on Wednesday poured cold water on Gachagua’s efforts to rally diaspora support, tweeting:

“THAT trip to the United States will yield ZERO political, or other capital — ZILCH. Not even one NDURURU!”

The comment comes days after Gachagua began his extended tour of the U.S., where he is expected to spend nearly two months engaging with Kenyan diaspora communities, hosting town hall forums, and meeting with American business leaders.

Gachagua, who landed in Seattle on July 10, kicked off his American tour with the launch of a satellite office for his Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) on July 14 a move seen as laying groundwork for his 2027 presidential bid.

The former DP has since held meetings with Kenyan diaspora communities, including a cultural night dubbed Ngemi Cia Ruraya, and a forum with the Abagusii community in Seattle.

He is expected to host a series of town halls and engage with business leaders throughout his visit.

Gachagua has described the trip as a “listening and engagement tour”, aimed at reconnecting with Kenyans abroad, strengthening diaspora support, and promoting civic awareness around leadership and governance.

But back home, the political elite especially those aligned to President Ruto appear unimpressed.

Since his ouster, Gachagua has rebranded himself as a man of the people, championing what he calls “citizen-centered democracy” through the DCP, and presenting himself as a political alternative ahead of 2027.

However, critics say the former DP is clutching at straws.

Despite the criticism, Gachagua’s allies maintain that the U.S. tour is a crucial part of building a diaspora movement for democratic reform.

They argue that engaging the over half a million Kenyan diaspora is vital to reshaping political narratives ahead of the next election.