“No, on that one you are wrong, Mr President” – Raila On Police Shooting At Protesters

NAIROBI, Kenya July 11 — Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has criticised President William Ruto’s directive to police officers to shoot protesters in the legs, describing the approach as a dangerous drift toward the militarisation of policing and a violation of fundamental rights.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Raila condemned any orders to “shoot to kill, maim, disorient or shock” citizens during protests, warning that such directives undermine the rule of law and the constitutional rights of Kenyans.

“In a protest or any other environment that requires law enforcement, all the above orders—shoot to kill, maim, disorient or shock citizens—are wrong,” Raila said.

He cautioned against giving law enforcement agencies “illegitimate and deadly powers” over citizens, even when they are suspected of breaking the law and urged the government to uphold due process and human dignity.

“We are all better served as a country when we stick to the principle that everyone is innocent until proven guilty—a determination that can only be made by a competent court of law,” he added.

Raila called on the state to prioritise arrests and arraignments over acts of violence by security agencies, stressing that suspects must be handled in a manner that respects their rights and preserves the credibility of the State.

“Let’s prioritise arrests and arraignment in courts over killing, maiming or brutalising of suspects,” he stated.

The ODM leader further warned that a militarised approach to policing only escalates violence, drawing parallels with failed strategies across the continent.

“We should do everything to avoid the militarized approach to policing. Examples from around the continent show that such an approach only increases the risk of violence,” Raila said.

His remarks come in the wake of growing public outrage over the brutal police response to recent Gen Z-led protests. At least 31 people were killed and dozens injured during the Saba Saba demonstrations earlier this week. President Ruto, while addressing officers at Kilimani Police Station, had directed police to “shoot in the leg” anyone found vandalising property, but stop short of killing them—comments that have also drawn criticism from rights groups.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen also came under fire last week after he ordered police to “shoot and kill” protesters who approached police stations. He has since been sued in court over the remarks but he insted Thursday that he will not withdraw the order.