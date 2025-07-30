No bans yet: NACADA says new alcohol policy still under review

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 — The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has clarified that the newly launched alcohol policy contains recommendations — not enforceable bans — and that any proposals requiring legal backing will undergo proper validation.

NADACA issued the clarification on Wednesday hours after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen launched the National Policy for the Prevention, Management, and Control of Alcohol, Drugs, and Substance Abuse (2025) seeking to outlaw alcohol advertising, online sales, home deliveries, and celebrity endorsements.

NACADA dismissed the claims of bans on advertising and revised age restrictions, saying the measures outlined are “policy recommendations, not law,” and are subject to legal and regulatory review.

“This is a national policy, and contrary to reports suggesting that NACADA has banned certain practices such as alcohol advertising, online sales, home deliveries, and celebrity endorsements, we wish to emphasize that no bans have been introduced,” the agency said.

The policy proposes raising the minimum legal age for handling, purchasing, consuming, and selling alcohol to 21 years and introduces strict advertising restrictions — including barring celebrities, influencers, and sports figures from promoting alcoholic products.

It also seeks to prohibit alcohol branding in sports and restrict lifestyle marketing that glamorizes drinking.

NACADA emphasized that the next step is the development of a multi-sectoral implementation framework bringing together government agencies, industry players, civil society, and the public to set out practical steps toward the policy’s goals.

“Any proposal that requires legal backing will undergo a thorough law review process, which will be transparent and inclusive,” NACADA CEO Anthony Omerikwa said , stressing that public participation will be key in shaping the final legal framework.

The authority urged the public to view the policy as a roadmap rather than an immediate enforcement measure, reiterating its ultimate aim of protecting youth from alcohol and substance abuse and fostering a healthier society.