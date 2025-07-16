New KAF Commander flags joint command course for senior KDF officers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) on Monday officially launched the Senior Joint Command and Staff Course No. 41–2025/26, a professional military training program designed for senior officers across the armed services.

The course was inaugurated at the Joint Command and Staff College (JCSC) in Karen, Nairobi, on Tuesday during a ceremony presided over by the Commander of the Kenya Air Force, Major General Benard Waliaula.

In his keynote address, Maj. Gen. Waliaula—accompanied by the JCSC Commandant, Major General Eric Kinuthia—emphasized the growing importance of strategic thinking and inter-agency cooperation in contemporary military operations.

He urged participants to fully engage with the curriculum, which integrates academic rigor, strategic analysis, and practical operational planning—skills vital for current and future joint operations.

The 2025/26 cohort comprises 95 senior officers drawn from the Kenya Army, Kenya Air Force, and Kenya Navy, as well as representatives from allied nations.

Throughout the course, participants will receive advanced instruction in areas such as joint operational planning, defense management, and strategic-level leadership.

The training aims to enhance their capacity to operate effectively in complex, multi-agency environments both locally and internationally.