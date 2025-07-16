Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Maj. Gen. Waliaula emphasized the growing importance of strategic thinking and inter-agency cooperation in contemporary military operations/KDF

NATIONAL NEWS

New KAF Commander flags joint command course for senior KDF officers

The course was inaugurated at the Joint Command and Staff College (JCSC) in Karen, Nairobi, on Tuesday during a ceremony presided over by the Commander of the Kenya Air Force, Major General Benard Waliaula.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) on Monday officially launched the Senior Joint Command and Staff Course No. 41–2025/26, a professional military training program designed for senior officers across the armed services.

The course was inaugurated at the Joint Command and Staff College (JCSC) in Karen, Nairobi, on Tuesday during a ceremony presided over by the Commander of the Kenya Air Force, Major General Benard Waliaula.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In his keynote address, Maj. Gen. Waliaula—accompanied by the JCSC Commandant, Major General Eric Kinuthia—emphasized the growing importance of strategic thinking and inter-agency cooperation in contemporary military operations.

He urged participants to fully engage with the curriculum, which integrates academic rigor, strategic analysis, and practical operational planning—skills vital for current and future joint operations.

The 2025/26 cohort comprises 95 senior officers drawn from the Kenya Army, Kenya Air Force, and Kenya Navy, as well as representatives from allied nations.

Throughout the course, participants will receive advanced instruction in areas such as joint operational planning, defense management, and strategic-level leadership.

The training aims to enhance their capacity to operate effectively in complex, multi-agency environments both locally and internationally.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

Govt loses Sh3.7bn to ghost students, audit finds

Some 354 secondary schools received capitation funds exceeding their actual enrollment figures, resulting in an overpayment of Sh3.59 billion.

14 minutes ago

KENYA US RELATIONS

KDF, US troops celebrate heritage at Manda Base

The event featured traditional performances, local art and craft exhibitions, and a fire drill demonstration by US forces—symbolizing shared commitment to peace, security, and...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

3 KDF officers succumb to injuries after IED hit in Lamu

Security teams have since heightened surveillance and increased manning of key routes in and out of the area to restrict enemy movement and prevent...

9 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC recovers Sh67mn fraudulently paid allowances from Treasury official

The court ordered Kiptis to refund Sh67.7 million, including Sh2.4 million forfeited from her Equity Bank account and Sh6.3 million from her KCB Bank...

11 hours ago

Kenya

Malala loses UDA case, ordered to pay Sh150K in legal costs

Cleophas Malala has been ordered to pay UDA Sh150,000 in legal costs after losing a court battle over his ouster as Secretary-General.

11 hours ago

EDUCATION

Audit reveals public schools underfunded by Sh117bn from July 2020 to June 2024

The audit, sanctioned by the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC), covered the financial years 2020/2021 to 2023/2024.

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

12-nation league welcomes Ethekon-led IEBC urging electoral impartiality

Ambassadors and High Commissioners from twelve countries—including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Canada —emphasized the crucial role of the IEBC in safeguarding...

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to roll out long-acting injectable HIV PrEP Lenacapavir by Jan 2026

He indicated that “this biomedical breakthrough marks a significant milestone in Kenya’s fight against HIV."

14 hours ago