Nearly 1,500 face terrorism and malicious damage charges arising from protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 15 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has confirmed that nearly 1,500 people have been arrested in connection with the widespread violence and destruction reported during protests on June 25 and July 7.

Speaking during a press briefing on Tuesday, Murkomen described the unrest as “raw and unprecedented terror” unleashed by what he termed “marauding gangs of looters and barefaced anarchists.”

Murkomen disclosed that of the 1,500 people arrested, several are facing serious charges including terrorism, murder, robbery with violence, arson, sexual assault, and malicious damage to property.

Investigations by the Serious Crimes Unit and the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit are ongoing, with fifty suspects under serious crimes investigations and seventy-one under anti-terror review.

He stated that these groups targeted private businesses and government infrastructure across several counties, causing extensive losses and plunging many Kenyan families into poverty.

“In this chaos, forty-two Kenyans regrettably lost their lives and close to 600 were injured. Of these injuries, 496 were law enforcement officers,” said Murkomen, calling the violence “unacceptable” and extending condolences to affected families.

“One life lost is one too many. We mourn every life lost and extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the affected families.”

The protests, initially called over police brutality and other grievances, quickly turned violent, with incidents of looting, arson, and attacks on public infrastructure.

In Dagoretti and Kikuyu, Murkomen said mobs reportedly torched police stations, government offices, and law courts.

At the Dagoretti Police Post, five firearms were allegedly stolen, with one reportedly used in a robbery in Naivasha the next day.

Four additional guns were destroyed in an attack on Gachui Police Post.

Carnage

Murkomen warned that these attacks suggest a coordinated attempt to undermine national security.

“This disturbing trend of targeting police stations, stealing firearms and ammunition, points to a coordinated attempt to subvert the state’s ability to guarantee law, order, and public safety,” he warned.

“When a police post or station is raided or razed, it leaves the public at the mercy of dangerous criminals.”

Government vehicles, school buses, and even hospital property were not spared.

In Dagoretti alone, Murkomen said several vehicles — including Probox cars, a county double-cabin pickup, and a matatu — were destroyed in the police yard.

He further revealed that authorities have arrested individuals believed to be the masterminds, financiers, and organisers of the chaos.

“Those who incited, organised, funded, or executed these attacks will face the full force of the law,” he warned, adding that political sponsors are also under investigation.

While commending security agencies for thwarting further violence, Murkomen confirmed that some police officers are also under scrutiny for the alleged use of excessive force.

One officer has already been charged with murder.

He promised a formal policy directive on Friday, under Article 245(4) of the Constitution, to guide the use of force and firearms by law enforcement.

Murkomen reiterated that the right to peaceful protest is protected under the Constitution but condemned the recent incidents as criminal acts, not legitimate demonstrations.

He urged Kenyans to reject violence and instead seek redress through legal and constitutional avenues.