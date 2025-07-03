Ndiangui Kinyagia Summoned to DCI Over Protest Links as Police Warn Against Staged Disappearances

NAIROBI, Kenya July 3 – Blogger and activist Ndiangui Kinyagia has been summoned to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi, with police saying he remains a person of interest in connection to recent anti-government protests.

The National Police Service (NPS) issued the summons shortly after Kinyagia appeared before the High Court in Nairobi on Thursday, ending weeks of speculation over his whereabouts. His disappearance on June 22 sparked national outrage, legal intervention, and widespread claims of an enforced abduction by state agents.

The NPS dismissed the abduction allegations as false and misleading, warning against what they described as a troubling trend of individuals “stage-managing” disappearances to provoke public panic and discredit law enforcement agencies.

“Ndiangui Kinyagia was not in police custody. He remains a person of interest in connection to recent anti-government protests,” the statement read.

“We caution against false claims of abduction, which cause unnecessary panic, undermine public confidence, and constitute criminal conduct under Kenyan law.”

Kinyagia was reported missing from his home in Kinoo, Kiambu County. Neighbours claimed he had been abducted by men in unmarked vehicles, prompting the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) to file a habeas corpus application. The High Court then ordered the Inspector-General of Police to produce him in court or explain his disappearance.

However, on Tuesday evening, Kinyagia contacted his family from an undisclosed location and expressed willingness to present himself to authorities. He appeared in court on Thursday, accompanied by his lawyer, Wahome Thuku.

“He went into hiding after learning that DCI officers were looking for him. He feared for his life. But he is ready to present himself to the DCI and before any court of law, provided his safety is guaranteed,” Thuku said.

According to police, Kinyagia is being investigated over a viral social media post linked to his account. The post contained a mock invitation to a protest, referencing a fictional “transition council” and a planned march to State House.

The NPS said such content could incite unrest and reaffirmed that issuing false reports or staging disappearances is punishable under the law.

“These actions waste investigative resources, damage the reputation of law enforcement, and undermine national security efforts,” the statement said.

Kinyagia is now expected to appear before DCI officers for questioning as part of ongoing investigations.