Kihara, a vocal ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, has been an outspoken critic of President William Ruto’s administration/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Navasha MP Jayne Kihara arrested after snubbing DCI summons

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 17 – Naivasha Member of Parliament Jayne Kihara has been arrested at her home on Maraigucu after she declined to honour summons to appear before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Nyandarua County Assembly Speaker Wachira Waiganjo told Capital News beat that the legislator has been booked at the Naivasha police station.

The DCI had accused the MP of making remarks deemed to undermine the authority of a public officer — an offence criminalized under Section 132 of the Penal Code.

On her part, Kihara cited a 2016 High Court ruling that declared the penal provision under which she is being investigated unconstitutional.

In a letter addressed to the DCI and signed by her lawyers from Ndegwa & Ndegwa Advocates, Kihara argues the High Court annulled the provision in the case of Robert Alai v Attorney General, Constitutional Petition No. 174 of 2016.

The letter cites a declaration by Justice Chacha Mwita stating that Section 132 of the Penal Code was “unconstitutional and invalid.”

“Our client… finds herself unable to participate in a process founded upon a law that has been declared invalid,” the letter circulated on Monday read.

The DCI had said it sought to interview Kihara for allegedly disseminating “inciteful or disruptive content” following remarks made during recent public rallies.

In particular, the MP criticized President William Ruto over his directive to security forces to shoot violent protesters in the leg — comments that sparked widespread attention.

Defiance

Kihara, a vocal supporter of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and a prominent critic of the Kenya Kwanza administration, dismissed the summons as political persecution.

“The days of intimidating leaders using the criminal justice system are long gone,” she said on Sunday.

“Summoning me to DCI headquarters tomorrow will not change Kenyans’ resolve, because this is not about Jayne Kihara but about our country, Kenya.”

Her defiance comes amid growing political tension following the Saba Saba Day protests and the one-year anniversary of the Gen Z-led anti-tax demonstrations, both of which have reignited opposition to the government’s economic and governance policies.

Kihara’s legal team also took issue with the short notice of the summons, arguing that she was not afforded adequate time to prepare or understand the alleged offence.

While the DCI has yet to respond to the letter, the agency had earlier warned in its notice that failure to comply with the summons constituted an offence punishable under the law.

