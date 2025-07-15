Nassir drops Thoya as CEC Member for Environment, tasks him with coordination

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Sherrif Nassir has relieved Deputy Governor Francis Thoya of his duties as County Executive Committee (CEC) Member for Environment and Water, reassigning him to oversee the coordination and delivery of flagship projects under the new government structure.

In an Executive Order dated July 11 which was circulated on Tuesday, Governor Nassir reassigned various CEC Members and Chief Officers while restructuring key departments to enhance service delivery and accelerate implementation of his administration’s development agenda.

According to the Order, Thoya will now supervise the county’s priority programmes, a newly established mandate that places him at the helm of flagship project coordination and delivery across sectors.

“The Deputy Governor shall henceforth be responsible for Flagship Project Coordination and Delivery, supervising all of the Administration’s priority areas to be defined administratively,” the order states.

Key changes

The Governor named Kibibi Abdallah the new CEC Member for the Department of Environment and Water, replacing DG Thoya in a newly consolidated docket merging Environment and Water functions.

He reassigned Daniel Otieno Manyala to the Department of Transport, Infrastructure, and Governance.

In addition to CEC changes, the governor nominated new Chief Officers subject to County Assembly approval and reassigned others in line with the County Governments Act, 2012.

The nominees include Fatma Nabhani for Economic Planning and Digital Transformation, Ally Goshi for Youth, Gender, and Sports, Mohamed Osman for Trade, Tourism, and Culture and Dr. Swabah Ahmed for Health.

Restructuring efforts also saw the merging of Serikali Mtaani with Lands, Urban Planning, and Housing, and Fire and Rescue with the County Inspectorate under the expanded Governance Department. A newly established Smart City Flagship Project will now be housed under the Department of Digital Transformation.

Governor Nassir emphasized that the reshuffle and restructuring aim to streamline county operations, strengthen coordination, and fast-track the implementation of high-impact programs under his administration’s development blueprint.