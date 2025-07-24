Connect with us

Justice Julius Nangea on Thursday handed the sentence to Jackson Konga, who was convicted of murdering Sergeant Christopher Kimeli on August 8, 2022/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Nakuru police officer handed 30 years in jail for killing his boss

The judge said witness testimony showed Konga acted out of provocation after insults from his superior, but ruled that a non-custodial sentence would not be justifiable given the gravity of the offense.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 24 – A Nakuru police constable has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting and killing his boss at the K9 Dog Section in Nakuru.

Justice Julius Nangea on Thursday handed the sentence to Jackson Konga, who was convicted of murdering Sergeant Christopher Kimeli on August 8, 2022.

The judge said witness testimony showed Konga acted out of provocation after insults from his superior, but ruled that a non-custodial sentence would not be justifiable given the gravity of the offense.

In mitigation, Konga told the court he was remorseful and sought reconciliation with Kimeli’s family, citing his role as the sole provider for his wife, four children, and 91-year-old mother.

A probation report had recommended a non-custodial sentence, describing him as a first-time offender with a positive record.

However, the prosecution and the victim’s family opposed leniency, insisting that Konga was not truly remorseful and had maintained his innocence despite the conviction.

“The deceased’s widow and children are bitter following the murder of their 43-year-old breadwinner, who had prospects of rising through the ranks,” the family’s lawyer told the court while urging a life sentence.

Justice Nangea said all factors had been considered, but “a non-custodial sentence would not apply.”

He informed Konga of his right to appeal the conviction and sentence.

