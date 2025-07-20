Connect with us

Naivas Marks 35 Years with Renewed Focus on Expansion, Sustainability

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Naivas Supermarket is celebrating 35 years of operations in Kenya with a renewed focus on sustaining its growth momentum across the country.

The retailer says the growth has been driven by 35 years of disciplined approach towards business, sustained by its suppliers.

Its Head of Strategy, Joseph Pertton, reflecting on the journey thus far, asserted that the retail chain is keen on bolstering its presence in the country as part of its growth strategy.

“We will continue to grow over all the footprint. Where we see opportunities, we will certainly be coming there to give the great offering that Naivas does,” he said.

“We have plans to open new outlets in various locations in Kenya and they will be coming up as we progress.”

The retail chain says it has currently employed 12,000 employees, spread across its 109 stores.

According to Naivas, the retailer is keen on making the supermarket more affordable for its customers, a move it says will cement its presence as a key player in Kenya’s diverse retail industry.

Sustainability

The supermarket chain added that part of its growth strategy is a huge focus on sustainability across all its 109 outlets.

This includes smart waste management and recycling including cooking oil coming out of its deli section.

“And now, as we progress, we are looking even further in that front, and I think as a company overall, we are very much looking forward to adding to that sustainability footprint over time as well. It’s a key focus area for the company.”

