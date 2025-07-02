Nairobi Water Revenue Hits Record Sh11.7bn Under Sakaja

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited (NCWSC) has once again recorded a historic revenue milestone, collecting Sh11.7 billion in the 2024/2025 financial year an increase from Sh10.75 billion last year.

Confirming the achievement, Governor Johnson Sakaja said the revenue growth marks a significant turnaround from the Sh8 billion annual collections that had stagnated for years before he took office.

“In just three years, the utility has grown its revenue by nearly Sh4 billion from Sh8 billion to Sh11.7 billion thanks to improved systems and digitization of services. In the new financial year starting today, we will engage Nairobians more on the impact of illegal water connections, as part of efforts to curb non-revenue water,” Sakaja noted.

According to NCWSC Chairman Arnold Karanja, revenue collections rose from Sh9.46 billion in FY 2022/2023 to Sh11.75 billion in FY 2024/2025.

“If you look at the statistics since 2022, that’s an impressive 24% growth in just two years. The Sh11.7 billion collected is not only historic but also reflects a consistent rise of over Sh1 billion in additional revenue each year,” Karanja stated.

Since assuming office in August 2022, Governor Sakaja has implemented a turnaround strategy that includes sealing revenue leaks, restructuring the utility’s leadership by appointing a professional CEO, expanding metering infrastructure, and digitizing billing and payment systems. These reforms are clearly paying off.

“In June, we recorded our highest monthly billing ever Sh1.08 billion. This is partly due to Nairobians reporting leaks, sewer bursts, and illegal water connections. Another contributing factor is the installation of new meters and the replacement of old ones to ensure accurate billing,” Karanja added.

In FY 2022/2023, Sakaja’s first full year in office, the company collected Sh9.46 billion, up from Sh8.11 billion the previous year a 16.7% year-on-year increase, breaking a five-year trend of flat or declining collections.

“The growth continued into 2023/2024, with revenues surging to Sh10.75 billion, a 13.6% increase. The just-ended 2024/2025 financial year capped the trend with a record-breaking Sh11.75 billion, pushing the average monthly collection to nearly Sh1 billion (Sh979 million) for the first time in the company’s history,” Sakaja confirmed.

The Governor also announced that the long-awaited Northern Water Collector Tunnel is now injecting over 140 million litres of water daily into Nairobi’s supply network.

“The tunnel project is injecting an additional 140 million litres of water daily into Nairobi’s distribution system, significantly easing the city’s water shortage. Pressure has improved, and areas that previously had no access to water are now experiencing more frequent and consistent supply,” he said.

Chairman Karanja also emphasized ongoing digital innovations in service delivery:

“We are digital. Did you know you can now read your own water meter? Just dial *260# and follow simple steps to track your usage in seconds. This innovation has played a significant role in improving revenue collection,” he explained.

According to NCWSC, under the guidance of a professional Board of Directors and Management, the company is also strengthening internal policies with a focus on staff welfare and wellness.

“The Board recently approved a policy on Alcohol, Drugs, and Substance Abuse. Its aim is to support staff through employee assistance programs post-rehabilitation, helping them avoid relapse and reintegrate into the workplace,” the company stated.