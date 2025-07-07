Connect with us

A police roadblock in Kangemi, Nairobi on July 7, 2025.

Top stories

Nairobi Locked Down as Saba Saba Tensions Paralyse City

Roadblocks were mounted on major entry points including Waiyaki Way, Kenyatta Avenue, Jogoo Road, Mombasa Road, Thika Road, Kiambu Road, Uhuru Highway, and Valley Road, with both private and public service vehicles barred from accessing the Central Business District. Only emergency vehicles and government cars were allowed through, forcing thousands of commuters to walk long distances into town.

Published

NAIROBI, July 7– Despite government assurances that Monday would be a normal working day, Nairobi remained under tight security lockdown as police sealed off roads and severely restricted access to the city centre amid fears of mass protests to mark the 35th anniversary of the historic Saba Saba demonstrations.

Roadblocks were mounted on major entry points including Waiyaki Way, Kenyatta Avenue, Jogoo Road, Mombasa Road, Thika Road, Kiambu Road, Uhuru Highway, and Valley Road, with both private and public service vehicles barred from accessing the Central Business District. Only emergency vehicles and government cars were allowed through, forcing thousands of commuters to walk long distances into town.

Streets were empty in the CBD.

Security sources indicated the roadblocks were preemptive, aimed at thwarting any attempts by protesters to enter the CBD under the guise of normal traffic. “There is fear that those planning protests could disguise themselves and surprise security agencies in the city centre,” said a senior police officer who requested anonymity.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, a central figure in Kenya’s democratic struggles, reiterated his support for the Saba Saba movement, calling it a day to reflect on the country’s unfulfilled promises. Speaking on Sunday, Raila said he would personally attend the gathering at Kamukunji Grounds, where the original 1990 protests began. “Saba Saba was about bringing people together for change. Today, that change remains incomplete. Police brutality, economic hardship, and erosion of democratic space continue to plague us,” he said, adding that he would be honouring those who lost their lives in past struggles for justice.

Many learning institutions in Nairobi and other towns had already advised students to stay at home and resume classes on Tuesday, citing safety concerns and potential disruptions. The decision follows recent waves of unrest where demonstrations against police brutality and extrajudicial killings turned chaotic, leading to deaths and destruction.

In the CBD, most major businesses remained closed, with some having been barricaded over the weekend using metal grills to deter looting. The usually bustling streets were eerily quiet, with only small groups of pedestrians seen walking—many expressing frustration over lack of transport options.

“I work in a restaurant in town and I must be at work, but there are no matatus,” said Faith, who was walking with a group from Imara Daima. “We’ve had to walk all the way because there is no other choice.”

The heavy deployment of police and the lockdown of key roads reflect growing government anxiety over nationwide discontent, particularly from the youth, who have been using the Saba Saba anniversary to reignite calls for reforms and protest the high cost of living, police excesses, and political impunity.

