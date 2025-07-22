Dann Mwangi Fights Back After Summons Over Alleged School Land Protests

MOLO, Kenya July 22 – Nairobi Lawyer and former State House Advisor Dann Mwangi has denied allegations of sponsoring protests in Elburgon, Nakuru County, over a controversial plan to convert public school land into a housing project.

Lawyer Dann Mwangi, who recently declared his interest in contesting the Molo parliamentary seat, was grilled on Monday by detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices in Molo. The summons followed planned demonstrations by residents opposed to the government’s move to allocate part of Michinda Primary School land for affordable housing.

Speaking after the interrogation, Mwangi dismissed the claims as baseless and politically driven.

“I have never mobilised or funded any protests. This is pure harassment,” Mwangi said. “My only crime appears to be standing with the community and demanding transparency. If that’s criminal, then we have a bigger problem as a country.”

He was accompanied by lawyers Jack Mwaniki and Rosalinda Wamaitha, who accused security agencies of weaponising the law to silence civic voices.

Nairobi Lawyer and Former State House Advisor Dann Mwangi interacts with residents of Molo after recording a statement with DCI where he denied claims of funding or planning protests against the conversion of a school land for the construction of affordable housing. July 22, 2025.

“This is political intimidation, plain and simple,” said advocate Mwaniki. “We are deeply concerned that civic engagement is being treated as a threat instead of a constitutional right. Our client is being targeted for daring to speak up against opaque government decisions.”

Mwangi admitted to attending funerals and church gatherings which, he said, is within his right.

“People are worried. You can’t wake up one day and decide to grab school land without asking the community. It’s reckless, and it betrays public trust,” he said. “We are talking about a school—about children. We should be building classrooms, not demolishing them for houses.”

Advocate Wamaitha added: “There was zero public participation, zero consultation. This violates not only basic democratic principles but also the law.”

Residents of Elburgon have voiced outrage over the proposed development, saying the school land is crucial for future expansion and educational access.

“We proposed years ago that the land be used for a teachers’ training college,” said a local leader who requested anonymity. “Now they want to take it without even a meeting? That’s unacceptable.”

Civil society groups have also joined the fray, calling for accountability and transparency in the government’s housing projects, especially where public institutions like schools are affected.

Mwangi’s legal team has vowed to pursue legal redress if the intimidation continues.

“We are prepared to go to court to defend not just Mr. Mwangi but the constitutional right of every Kenyan to speak out,” Mwaniki stated.

The Ministry of Lands and Housing has yet to publicly respond to the concerns raised by residents and leaders.