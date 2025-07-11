Nairobi Hospital Unveils New Labour, Delivery, and Recovery Suites

Connect with us

The newly introduced LDR suites, comprising six fully equipped rooms and designed to accommodate up to 90 births per month, represent a paradigm shift in how maternity care is delivered in Kenya.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – The Nairobi Hospital has officially launched its state-of-the-art Labour, Delivery, and Recovery (LDR) suites, marking a transformative milestone in the delivery of maternal and neonatal care.

This investment reaffirms the hospital’s longstanding commitment to innovation, dignity, and excellence in patient-centred healthcare.

Designed to accommodate the entire childbirth journey—from labour to delivery to postnatal recovery—within a single, private, and medically equipped suite, the new model reduces patient transfers and enhances both medical safety and emotional well-being.

Speaking during the launch, Dr Barcley Onyambu, Chairman of The Nairobi Hospital Board, said: “This milestone is a reflection of our relentless commitment to delivering world-class care that centres on the needs and dignity of our patients. Childbirth is a profound moment in a family’s life, and our LDR suites ensure that this moment happens in an environment designed for safety, comfort, and choice.”

The investment in the LDR Suites was informed by the hospital’s strategic goal to modernise maternal care and align with Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda.

The suites are fully integrated with the Social Health Authority (SHA), Kenya’s digital health financing platform, which promotes transparency, reduces out-of-pocket payments, and streamlines reimbursements.

“No mother should face financial uncertainty during childbirth,” noted Dr Agnes Gachoki, Chairperson of the Medical Advisory Committee. “By integrating SHA into our maternal care services, we are ensuring that even mothers under government-sponsored UHC schemes can access world-class, respectful care.”

Dr John Ondero Ongech, Chairperson of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Committee, emphasised the shift in philosophy: “These LDR suites reflect our commitment to integrated, emotionally intelligent care. Gone are the days of shuttling mothers from ward to ward. Here, we combine medical excellence with psychological safety, enabling every woman to give birth in a setting that affirms her agency, her choices, and her dignity.”

Beyond infrastructure, the launch is part of a broader shift to harmonise clinical innovation with compassionate caregiving.

Each suite is staffed by a multidisciplinary team of obstetricians, midwives, paediatricians, and anaesthetists, supported by digital systems that enable real-time patient monitoring and efficient decision-making.

“This launch is not just about delivering babies,” added Dr Ongech. “It’s about delivering a better future. One birth at a time.”

The Nairobi Hospital has long set benchmarks in the region for clinical care, and the LDR Suites represent the latest chapter in that tradition.

Just last month, the hospital launched an AI-powered Siemens SOMATOM Drive 256-slice CT scanner underscoring its commitment to transforming diagnostic care and advancing the fight against non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Kenya.

To mark the milestone and improve access to diagnostic services, the hospital offered a 10 percent discount on all CT scan services for a one-month period, set to end on 15 July 2025.

