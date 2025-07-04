Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Hospital to Pursue Legal, Administrative Action Against Rogue Board Member Over Governance Breach

The board member has been disseminating false information, impersonating the office of the Chairman, and fabricating records of meetings that never occurred.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – The Nairobi Hospital now says there has been no change of leadership of its board and will initiate legal and administrative action against a board member who has repeatedly attempted to subvert its governance structures.

The institution described the actions as a “serious breach of fiduciary responsibility and corporate ethics and will be fully pursued as allowed by the law to protect the institution’s stability, reputation, and future.”

It pointed out that the hospital’s leadership is actively reviewing all relevant documentation and interactions by the said individual, and is preparing a formal submission to the relevant regulatory authorities to ensure accountability and prevent further disruption.

“We are not only taking this action to protect The Nairobi Hospital today, but to safeguard its future,” said Dr. Barcley Onyambu, the legitimate and duly elected Chairman of the Kenya Hospital Association (KHA).

“Good governance is not optional. The moment we allow personal ambition to override proper process, we expose the institution to reputational damage
and mounting legal risks.”

The Hospital is currently grappling with significant legal liabilities, many of which are rooted in past governance failures mostly due to arbitrary decisions made without due process like the current un-successful attempt by a rogue member, thereby exposing the hospital to serious litigation risks.

These actions have resulted in multiple ongoing legal disputes and financial claims, diverting resources from the hospital’s core mission of delivering quality healthcare.

Contrary to recent misleading reports and statements circulated by the rogue board member, no valid board meeting has taken place to alter the current leadership structure.

The hospital emphasizes that the process of board appointment at The Nairobi Hospital is strictly governed by the Constitution of the Kenya Hospital Association.

Board members are elected by KHA members, and the Chairman is thereafter elected by the full board.

A Chairman can only be removed by formal board resolution, passed in a duly convened meeting. Dr. Barcley Onyambu remains the Chairman.

The leadership reaffirms its commitment to transparency, accountability, and excellence in healthcare governance. The Hospital recently concluded a three-day Corporate Governance Retreat in Naivasha with board members and advisors, reinforcing a shared vision of ethical leadership and institutional renewal.

Members of the public and media are urged to treat any unofficial correspondence or declarations not originating from the Office of the Company Secretary with caution. All official communication will continue to be issued through authorized channels.

