NACADA seizes Sh3mn cannabis haul in Kitale

The operation was part of an intensified crackdown following rising concerns over drug abuse among youth in Trans Nzoia County.

KITALE, Kenya, Jul 28 – In a bold overnight operation just hours before the highly anticipated Jukwaa la Usalama Trans Nzoia forum, a NACADA-led operation involving the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU), Administration Police and local police command raided a suspected drug den in Kitale town, recovering cannabis valued at over Sh3 million.

The operation, hailed as a major victory in the fight against illicit substances, has sparked renewed resolve from authorities to dismantle trafficking networks in the region.

Speaking after the activity, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa issued a stern warning to drug peddlers, declaring that the agency “will not rest until all traffickers, users, and distributors are brought to book.”

The operation, he revealed, was part of an intensified crackdown following rising concerns over drug abuse among youth in Trans Nzoia County.

“Last night’s seizure is a clear message to those poisoning our society: your days are numbered,” Dr. Omerikwa stated before a gathering of local leaders and residents. “We are closing in on every hotspot, and no one involved in this trade will escape the long arm of the law.”

The Chief Executive Officer also revealed that the highly successful operation was supported by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Administration Police (AP) Gilbert Masengeli, who coordinated the deployment of a specialised team from the National Police Service.

“The Deputy Inspector General of the National Police Service, Gilbert Masengeli ensured the success of the operation after he coordinated the deployment of officers who ensured that everything went smoothly and that the main suspect was apprehended during the operation,” Omerikwa added.

Sources within the security team disclosed that the contraband was intercepted in a covert raid following weeks of surveillance. The suspected cannabis, meticulously packaged in multiple sacks, was hidden in a residential building on the outskirts of Kitale.

Six suspects were arrested during the operation and are currently undergoing interrogation as authorities pursue leads to uncover the broader network.

The timing of the raid underscores the government’s commitment to tackling drug-related crimes ahead of the Jukwaa la Usalama initiative, a platform designed to engage communities in security issues.

Residents at the forum praised the operation, with many calling for sustained efforts to eradicate the drug menace.

As investigations continue, Dr. Omerikwa urged the public to report suspicious activities, assuring whistleblowers of confidentiality. “This fight requires unity. Together, we will reclaim our streets from the grip of narcotics,” he vowed.

With the Trans Nzoia security operation gaining momentum, all eyes remain on law enforcement as they tighten the noose on drug cartels plaguing the region.

