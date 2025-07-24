Murkomen urges farmers to be careful of prostitutes during harvest period

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has urged farmers in Nandi County to remain vigilant against seasonal fraud and exploitation, particularly by prostitutes who target men during the harvest period.

Speaking during the 19th edition of Jukwaa la Usalama grassroots security engagements in Kapsabet, Murkomen warned that harvest seasons often attract opportunists looking to take advantage of the increased cash flow among farmers.

“There are also other activities here that involve a very old trend around here in time of harvesting. Some characters will come to this town when there’s a lot of harvesting happening here,” he said.

“What is important is for us to deal with this decisively. We have discussed our strategies with the security team on how to move forward.”

He noted that the government is aware of these trends and has developed strategic plans to address the situation.

Murkomen said his ministry, together with the Inspector General of Police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), is considering deploying a special investigation team to probe the matter further.

He however noted that he had no confirmation yet on whether those arrested in connection with such schemes had been prosecuted but emphasized that decisive action was necessary to protect locals from social and economic harm.

Murkomen’s comments highlight growing concern among security agencies about social vices that spike during peak agricultural seasons in rural Kenya, where sudden inflows of money often attract sex workers, and other actors seeking to exploit farmers.