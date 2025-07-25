Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen Urges Banditry Suspects to Surrender Amid Renewed Security Operations in Kerio Valley

Murkomen said those conducting banditry should surrender before the full force of the law is metted on them.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has called on banditry suspects in the North Rift region to voluntarily surrender to authorities and submit to due legal process, as security agencies intensify efforts to restore peace in the troubled Kerio Valley.

Speaking during the Jukwaa la Usalama grassroots engagement in Elgeyo Marakwet County, Murkomen said those conducting banditry should surrender before the full force of the law is metted on them.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I’d like to extend an olive branch to all those suspects who are being pursued to take the shortest time possible to present themselves before police officers. That is the safest way they can be processed through a court of law,” he said.

“It is important for them to surrender as early as possible because the current engagement may lead to loss of lives.”

Murkomen revealed that security agencies have credible intelligence on the whereabouts of key suspects and are conducting operations around the clock to apprehend them.

His remarks come at a time of heightened tension in the Kerio Valley, a region long plagued by cycles of deadly violence linked to cattle rustling, land disputes, and inter-community rivalry.

The expansive valley, which cuts across Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, and West Pokot counties, has become a hotspot for armed attacks and retaliatory killings, disrupting lives and development.

In one of the most recent tragedies, Catholic priest Father Aloice Mukolwe was shot and killed while returning from a peace-building mission in June, an incident that drew national outrage and renewed calls for lasting solutions to insecurity in the area.

While the government has deployed National Police Reservists (NPRs) and launched disarmament operations in the past, sporadic attacks persist. 

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Police watchdog urges IG to provide sufficient meals, allowances for officers deployed to protests

The recommendation is part of a broader report released Thursday following the Authority's monitoring of protests held in June and July 2025 across various...

29 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC reclaims Sh65mn Govt land in Kitale after forceful eviction of magistrate

Accoring to the anti-graft body, the grabber demolished the Magistrate's house in order to use the land.

32 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya successfully defends Sh258.3bn international claim by KU Railways Holdings Limited

The Office of the Attorney General confirmed the development on Friday, noting that the entire claim was dismissed with costs awarded in Kenya’s favour.

57 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

US Embassy now requires Visa applicants to list all social media usernames and handles used over a 5-year period

The embassy emphasized that this requirement applies to all social media platforms used within the period and must be completed truthfully.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CBK says it can’t take action against County Govts operating unauthorised bank accounts

CBK Governor Thugge says the bank has no statutory mandate to compel counties to close accounts that contravene financial regulations.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Vocal Ruto critic ‘abducted’ in Dar es Salaam

Mwagodi — a vocal online activist and outspoken critic of church-based political fundraising activities — went missing on Wednesday night. He was last seen...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA blames ‘disproportionate force’ by Kenya police for protest deaths

IPOA linked most of the deaths to actions by the police.

4 hours ago

crime

Nyeri Traders unite to protect property after massive looting during protests

Ibrahim Ndegwa, who also serves as the Nyeri Branch Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, emphasized that those enlisted to help secure...

6 hours ago