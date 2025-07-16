Connect with us

Kanyenya-ini Ward MCA Grace Nduta Wairimu/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Murang’a MCA among 4 charged with staging Koimburi’s abduction

The four appeared in court for plea taking, denied the charges, and were each released on a cash bail of Sh300,000 with a requirement to provide three contact persons.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – An MCA from Murang’a was on Wednesday charged alongside three others at the Milimani Law Courts for allegedly colluding to stage the abduction of Juja MP George Koimburi.

The Public Prosecutor charged Kanyenya-ini Ward MCA Grace Nduta Wairimu — together with Peter Kiratu Mbari, David Macharia Gatana, and Cyrus Kieru Muhia — with conspiracy to defeat justice, giving false information to a public officer, and publication of false information under the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act.

The four appeared in court for plea taking, denied the charges, and were each released on a cash bail of Sh300,000 with a requirement to provide three contact persons.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi however issued warrants of arrest for three other accused persons including Koimburi for snubbing court.

The court order the police to arrest Komburi together with Peter (6th accused), and Njuguna alias Njugush (7th accused) after they finding their absence insufficiently explained.

The case registered under CR: 145/143/2025 and CF: E376/2023 will be mentioned again on August 5.

