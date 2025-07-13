Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mudavadi urged Kenyans to exercise their constitutional rights responsibly and without infringing on the freedoms of others/OPCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi urges police, protesters to uphold mutual respect and the law

The Prime CS stressed the importance of all parties observing the rule of law.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called for mutual respect between citizens and security agencies during public demonstrations, emphasizing that peaceful coexistence is a hallmark of a civilized society.

Speaking amid growing concerns over police conduct during recent youth-led protests, Mudavadi reiterated that security agencies are expected to act professionally and ensure public safety.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“During demonstrations, police protect — they don’t harm,” Mudavadi said when he graced the 103rd Ushirika Day celebrations at the KICC in Nairobi on Saturday.

He urged Kenyans to exercise their constitutional rights responsibly and without infringing on the freedoms of others.

“Citizens, stand up when you have reason to do so — but respect the rights of others,” he added.

The Prime CS stressed the importance of all parties observing the rule of law.

He cautioned security agencies against using excessive force on citizens expressing their constitutional rights, while also urging protesters to respect the rights of fellow citizens during demonstrations.

According to Mudavadi, such mutual respect is essential for building a democratic and orderly society.

His remarks come amid a wave of nationwide protests, sparked by the Gen Z-led anti-tax protests on June 2024, demanding reforms, transparency, and better governance.

President William Ruto has maintained that law enforcement will continue to provide a strong response to individuals who engage in destruction of property during demonstrations.

Ruto’s recent directive to police to immobilise protesters by shooting them in the leg has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, including human rights defenders, who contend that the order is irresponsible and unconstitutional.

ODM leader Raila Odinga disapproved the President’s remarks, insisting that law enforcement must always be guided by due process and respect for human rights, even in the face of civil unrest.

Post Views: 0
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

business

Police sacco named 2nd best performing credit union

The recognition comes at a time when KNPDTS has demonstrated exceptional performance across multiple fronts, including financial stability, enhanced member service delivery, and impactful...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

No deaths if Church stopped hate: Ruto

The President regretted that the situation in the country is a result of politics of hatred, tribalism and division. 

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto tells off politicians, Church leaders encouraging violent protests

Ruto said the government would not allow anyone to destabilize the country under the guise of supporting the Gen Z-led movement.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua vows to take Ruto to ICC over crackdown on riots

Gachagua claimed the government had presided over unlawful killings, abductions, forced disappearances, and internal displacements of protesters—particularly youth-led demonstrators agitating against new tax measures...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NYS refutes claims it ferried vandals to Saba Saba protests in Naivasha

In a statement issued Thursday, the NYS clarified that none of its vehicles were deployed to Naivasha during the period in question for any...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto faults ‘unfair’ court decision restraining police barricades

He expressed dissatisfaction with Thursday's court’s directive, questioning how police are expected to protect lives and property without essential tools and operational freedom.

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court bars IG Kanja from putting up roadblocks in Nairobi CBD during protests

This follows a petition filed by the Katiba Institute, which challenged the police’s repeated use of barricades to block access during protests.

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto vows to unleash ‘full force of the law’ on those seeking his exit pre-term

President Ruto reaffirmed his commitment to defending the country’s democracy and accused unnamed political actors of sowing chaos through sponsored protests and calls for...

4 days ago