Mudavadi Hits out at Leaders Brazenly Vowing to secure Ruto’s 2027 Reelection through ‘stealing’

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 18 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has distanced President William Ruto’s administration from recent inflammatory remarks made by some Kenya Kwanza leaders, asserting that the 2027 General Election will be won through a democratic process.

Addressing residents in Malava constituency, Kakamega on Friday during an Economic Empowerment Programme, Mudavadi condemned those stating that Ruto’s reelection would involve illegitimate means, stating that the President does not need to steal votes to secure a second term.

“I want to tell politicians including leaders from the Kenya Kwanza saying that Ruto’s votes will be stolen to stop this foolishness Ruto will not steal any votes he will win the election fairly,” he stated.

Mudavadi warned leaders against careless remarks in public forums noting that such talks could erode public confidence and ignite political tension.

He stressed the importance of maintaining public trust in national institutions, particularly the newly constituted Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“Let us not cast doubt on the IEBC. It will conduct free and fair elections. Ruto will win fairly through a transparent democratic process—not through chaos or disorder,” Mudavadi stated.

Turning his attention to local politics, the Prime CS urged Malava residents to continue electing principled and visionary leaders who will bring development in the region.

“You, the people of Malava, have always been wise in choosing leaders. I want to ask you to walk with us on this journey. Please do not bring in someone who disrespects even the dignity of the National Assembly. Choose a leader who will stand up for the people,” he urged.

Mudavadi’s remarks come after leaders allied to the ruling Kenya Kwanza regime brazenly vowed to secure Ruto’s 2027 reelection ‘by any means necessary,’ casting fears that the electoral process might be compromised.

Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Jehow hinted at a game plan to rig the 2027 polls to secure Ruto’s win, remarks that have raised alarm within the Opposition.

“All what we are saying is two terms for Ruto even if we do not have enough votes we will steal for him and that is not a secret,” she revealed.

These public declarations by the leaders come amid growing political tension and speculation over potential alliances and rivalries shaping up ahead of the 2027 polls.

“How can Ruto go for a one term while the other former Presidents including Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta have been in office for two terms? Questioned Nelson Koech Belgut MP.