Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kihara, a vocal ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, has been an outspoken critic of President William Ruto’s administration/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

MP who called Ruto ‘mad’ summoned by DCI over incitement

She recently described the President as “mad” for instructing police officers to immobilise violent protesters by shooting the the leg.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned Naivasha lawmaker Jayne Kihara over alleged remarks deemed to undermine the authority of an unnamed public officer.

In a notice signed by Assistant Inspector General George Lenny Kisaka, the agency directed Kihara to appear at DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road in Nairobi on Monday, July 14, at 10.30 am.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The summons, served on Friday, follow investigations into the alleged dissemination of “inciteful or disruptive content,” believed to contravene Section 132 of the Penal Code, which criminalizes undermining the authority of a public officer.

“I hereby compel you, Hon. Jayne Njeri Wanjiku Kihara, MP for Naivasha Constituency… to appear before me… without fail,” the notice shared by the MP on Sunday reads in part.

“Failure to comply with the requisition constitutes an offence liable to prosecution.”

Kihara, a vocal ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, has been an outspoken critic of President William Ruto’s administration.

She recently described the President as “mad” for instructing police officers to immobilise violent protesters by shooting the the leg.

Reacting to the summons, Kihara termed the move political persecution aimed at silencing critics of the government.

“The days of intimidating leaders using the criminal justice system are long gone. Summoning me to DCI headquarters tomorrow will not change Kenyans’ resolve, because this is not about Jayne Kihara but about our country, Kenya,” she posted on Facebook.

Her comments come amid heightened political tensions following the recent Saba Saba Day protests, which occurred weeks after the June 25 anniversary of the Gen Z-led anti-tax demonstrations of 2024.

Post Views: 0
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

No deaths if Church stopped hate: Ruto

The President regretted that the situation in the country is a result of politics of hatred, tribalism and division. 

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Opposition hijacking Gen Z movement to revive dwindling careers: Ruto

Ruto also pushed back against claims that recent arrests of protest leaders and politicians amounted to political persecution, insisting that the rule of law...

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto tells off politicians, Church leaders encouraging violent protests

Ruto said the government would not allow anyone to destabilize the country under the guise of supporting the Gen Z-led movement.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua vows to take Ruto to ICC over crackdown on riots

Gachagua claimed the government had presided over unlawful killings, abductions, forced disappearances, and internal displacements of protesters—particularly youth-led demonstrators agitating against new tax measures...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘We don’t want youths engaged in anarchy’: Ruto rallies youths to take up digital jobs

President Ruto said expanding digital infrastructure is essential to keeping young people productively engaged and away from destructive activities such as riots and vandalism.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt completes Etio Dam rehabilitation unlocking 160mn litres

President William Ruto on Saturday announced that the dam—boasting a storage capacity of 160 million litres—will serve more than 8,000 households across Elgeyo Marakwet...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto loyalists take ‘two term’ agenda to Transmara

Speaking in Emurwa Dikirr Constituency, Transmara West, Narok County, during a women’s empowerment program led by Jonah Ngeno, the leaders pledged their full support...

1 day ago

Headlines

Police bust stolen phones syndicate during operation in Mathare

Seventy-two mobile phones, two laptops, one Universal Flashing Interface (UFI), a Pandora device, a camera, two external hard drives, and a CPU were recovered...

2 days ago