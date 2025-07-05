Motorists Association urges police restraint ahead of Saba Saba protests

NAIROBI, Kenya July 5 – The Motorists Association of Kenya has called on the government and police to uphold Kenyans’ constitutional right to protest during July 7, 2025 Saba Saba demonstrations.

The association reminded authorities that the right to protest and assemble is enshrined in Article 37 of the Constitution and should be facilitated not criminalized by the state.

Citing the violent crackdown on demonstrators during the June 25, 2025 one year anniversary of the Gen Z protests, the group accused the police of brutality, mismanagement, and allowing criminal elements to terrorize civilians, including reports of rape, robbery, and harassment.

“What the country witnessed on June 25 was a disgrace. Peaceful protests were violently disrupted. Instead of protecting life and property, the police became the threat,” the statement read.

The association condemned the blocking of roads and disruption of public transport, which left many Kenyans stranded, exposed to danger, and unable to access critical services.

It demanded clear protocols be put in place to ensure security and normalcy during future demonstrations.

The association’s other key demands include the provision of safe passage for peaceful protesters, protection of shops, businesses, and transport services, an end to the excessive use of force by police, and a call for professional, non-provocative conduct by security agencies.

The group emphasized that police must serve as a shield for citizens, not a source of fear, and called on the government to fulfill its promise that life and business would continue unhindered during demonstrations.

“Let the police prove they are a service and not a force,” read the statement.