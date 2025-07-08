Connect with us

Moses Kuria shakes hands with President William Ruto.Looking on in the middle is Environment PS Felix Ng'eno.

Moses Kuria Resigns as Ruto’s Advisor After Tweeting ‘No Elections in 2027’

He was scheduled for live interview on Capital FM on Wednesday morning which he says stands postponed.

NAIROBI, Kenya July 9– Moses Kuria has resigned as President William Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor, hours after sparking public outrage by tweeting that there would be “no elections in 2027.”

Kuria confirmed his resignation on X, saying he had met with the President who has accepted his resignation.

“This (Tuesday) evening I met my boss and my friend, President William Ruto. The President has graciously accepted my decision to resign from government,” Kuria stated.

“Yes I have resigned, let’s postpone the interview,” he told us when asked if he would still show up for the interview with Chiko and Felaris on Capital In The Morning.

Kuria’s resignation comes hours after he tweeted that “there will be no elections in 2027”.

Kuria did not immediately clarify whether the statement on elections was personal opinion, a political strategy, or reflective of government thinking.

In his resignation note, Kuria thanked President Ruto for the opportunity to serve in various capacities within the administration, highlighting his contributions to the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

“I thank President Ruto for having given me an opportunity to serve as Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry for 11 months, Public Service, Delivery and Performance Management for 9 months, and Senior Economic Advisor for the last 10 months,” he said.

“As I move on to pursue personal interests, I am proud of the work the President and I did to implement the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, which I designed together with the President as our 2022 Electoral Platform.”

He ended his statement with a patriotic message: “Long live Kenya.”

Kuria’s resignation marks a significant political development within the Kenya Kwanza administration, coming at a time when the government is facing mounting pressure over governance issues, youth-led protests, and concerns about rising authoritarianism.

There has been no official comment yet from State House or the President’s Office regarding Kuria’s exit or his remarks on the 2027 elections.

