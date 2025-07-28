More than 40 killed in DR Congo attack linked to Islamic State

More than 40 people were killed in an attack by an Islamic State affiliate in north-eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the UN and the military said.

Most of them were worshippers taking part in a night vigil at a church in the town of Komanda when they were attacked by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) fighters. Nine of those killed were children, the UN peacekeeping mission said.

Nearby shops and businesses were looted and set on fire.

The ADF emerged in Uganda in the 1990s, accusing the government there of persecuting Muslims, but is now based over the border in DR Congo, where it regularly attacks civilians of all religions, as well as in Uganda.

It has since become part of the Islamic State’s Central African Province, which also includes a group in Mozambique.

According to research by BBC Monitoring, nearly 90% of IS operations are now carried out by affiliates in Africa.

The attack claimed at least 43 people, including 19 women, 15 men and nine children, the UN peacekeeping mission, Monusco, said.

“These targeted attacks against defenceless civilians, particularly in places of worship, are not only appalling but also in violation of all human rights standards and international humanitarian law,” said Monusco deputy chief Vivian van de Perre.

The Congolese military said “about 40 people were surprised and killed with machetes and several others were seriously injured”.

It said “these terrorists have decided to take revenge on defenceless peaceful populations to spread terror”.

Lt Jules Ngongo, the Congolese army spokesman in Ituri province, where the attack happened, said it was meant to divert attention from their ongoing joint military operation with the Ugandan military targeting the militant group.

He said the army would continue to hunt down the ADF “to their last stronghold” and called on the people “to remain extra vigilant and report any suspicious presence to the defence and security forces”.

In 2021, DR Congo invited Ugandan troops into the country to help tackle the ADF. Attacks however still continue.

Komanda is in DR Congo’s mineral-rich Ituri province, which has been fought over by various armed groups for many years.

Last week, Monusco condemned a “resurgence of violence”, this month, citing earlier ADF attacks on 8-9 July which it said had resulted in 47 deaths.