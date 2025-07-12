Monsoon Rains and Flash Floods Kill 79, Injure 140 Across Pakistan

July 12 — Monsoon rains and flash floods have killed at least 79 people and injured more than 140 others across Pakistan since June 26, according to the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The heaviest toll was recorded in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 29 fatalities were reported, including 13 children. The NDMA warned of continued rainfall in the coming days and urged residents, especially those in disaster-prone areas, to take precautionary measures.

In Lahore, intense downpours inundated major roads and low-lying neighbourhoods, exposing the city’s aging and insufficient drainage infrastructure. Data from the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) showed an average rainfall of 58.8 mm, with Nishtar Town receiving the highest at 84 mm, followed by Lakshmi Chowk (78 mm) and Paniwala Talab (74 mm).

The rain came in two heavy spells: the first between 2:45 AM and 5:40 AM, and a second, more intense burst between 10:45 AM and 12:11 PM on Wednesday.

Key locations, including Jail Road (63 mm), Qurtaba Chowk (68 mm), and Gulberg (69 mm), experienced severe waterlogging. Floodwaters mixed with sewage in several areas, raising public health concerns and making it nearly impossible for residents to navigate through submerged streets.

In southern Pakistan’s Hyderabad, rescue teams were seen navigating flooded outskirts in search of stranded residents and damage assessment. Images from the region showed families seeking refuge on higher ground.

The monsoon season, which typically runs from June to September, routinely brings widespread destruction to Pakistan. Authorities say the situation could worsen if rains persist in the coming weeks.