Molo Residents Decry Increased Incitement, Call for Government Action

MOLO, Kenya, July 16 – Residents of Molo have raised alarm over increasing cases of incitement and threats targeting specific communities, with concerns that the situation could escalate tensions in the area if left unaddressed.

Local leaders and residents said the threats—some circulated through Facebook and WhatsApp—pose a serious risk to peace and want authorities to urgently investigate those behind the divisive messages.

“Some people are inciting communities against each other—on Facebook, in WhatsApp groups—and they are known. Action must be taken,” said Nairobi lawyer and former State House Advisor Dann Mwangi. He spoke after attending a weekend interfaith prayer service in Molo that brought together religious leaders, police, and members of the local community.

“It is not right at all to have people inciting communities here against each other. People in Molo have coexisted peacefully in this area for years,” Mwangi said.

The incitement reports come just days after a wave of violence in which the county government offices in Molo were set ablaze during Gen Z-led protests, with significant destruction of property.

There are reports that land registry offices was specifically targetted.

“It’s clear there are individuals determined to destroy land records here in Molo,” Mwangi said. “The government must carry out a thorough investigation and bring those responsible to justice. These attacks were deliberate and calculated—after the initial burning, they came back to finish the job.”

Molo was among the worst-hit areas in the recent anti-government protests, part of a broader Gen Z-led uprising that swept across the country. During the chaos, a fire engine belonging to the county was torched, and several government offices were vandalized.

Tragically, the unrest claimed the life of Dennis Njuguna, a Form Three student at Njenga Karume Secondary School, who was shot in the head while on his way home. Witnesses said he was caught in the crossfire as police clashed with protesters.

A Form Two student from Turi Secondary School sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, while another woman remains hospitalized with serious injuries caused by live bullets.

The protests, which were held to mark the first anniversary of the 2024 anti-Finance Bill demonstrations, left over 50 people dead nationwide, many of them in the capital, Nairobi.

Despite the violence, efforts toward healing are underway. A local community leader welcomed the interfaith prayer gathering held on Sunday, saying it fostered unity and dialogue.

“I am happy that we held prayers with religious leaders, police, and the community. This fosters unity, because all we want is peace here in Molo. We condemn anyone out to incite us against each other,” the leader said.

The residents have called on security agencies and the Ministry of Interior to monitor online platforms and ensure that those using social media to spread hate and incitement are held accountable.