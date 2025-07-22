MoH orders urgent review of hospital security after twin ward murders at KNH

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 — Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has ordered an urgent review of security protocols in all national referral hospitals following two recent ward murders at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Health, Duale attributed the security lapse to “systemic failures in leadership, governance, and safety,” and called for sweeping reforms to prevent a recurrence.

He directed all public health facilities to revise their crisis communication strategies, improve reporting and disciplinary procedures, and fast-track internal audits.

“He [Duale] urged immediate internal reviews, improved discipline, updated crisis communication plans, and timely audit reports,” the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

The ministry further confirmed ongoing internal reviews across major hospitals, and that it was working with the Ministry of Interior to bolster security within health facilities.

The directive follows the July 17 murder of Edward Maingi Ndegwa, a patient admitted to Ward 7B, who was found dead with visible neck injuries and a pool of blood around him, shortly after his last family visitor left.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested Kennedy Kalombotole, a long-term patient at KNH and named him as prime suspect in a previous murder.

DCI said Kalombotole was found in a nearby room shortly after the incident, with physical evidence linking him to the crime scene—including a blood-stained bedsheet, slippers, and a knife wrapped in gloves—all of which have been sent to the National Forensic Laboratory for analysis.

An initial investigation had flagged Kalombotole in connection with the unsolved murder of another patient, Gilbert Kinyua Muthoni, in February.

Despite being a person of interest, Kalombotole remained at the hospital.

‘Homeless’ patient

KNH CEO Dr William Sigilai confirmed that the facility had discharged Kalombotole, a homeless patient, but he continued to stay at the facility as the hospital worked to trace his identity and secure alternative housing.

Following the February murder, the DCI had advised KNH to hold Kalombotole at the facility pending investigations. Despite this, he was able to move freely within the hospital.

On Monday, the State told the court it wants Kalombotole to undergo a mental health evaluation.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) requested twenty-one says to allow police to complete investigations before the suspect is arraigned in court.

Prosecutors argued that releasing him could compromise investigations and pose risks to key witnesses.

“We are requesting for 21 days as the respondent has been a patient at KNH and currently has no place of abode. If released, he is likely to abscond, and we will not be able to trace him,” the prosecutor told the court.

“We are also apprehensive of his mental state, as he is believed to have been involved in several incidents at Kenyatta National Hospital. We require a secure facility to hold him, considering he has been identified as a person of interest in two murder cases.”