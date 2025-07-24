MoH lists Nakuru as model county in digitisation push

NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 24 — Nakuru County has been identified as one of the model counties where health services are being fully digitised to ensure seamless and efficient delivery of care.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the digitisation drive would enhance data-driven decision-making and strengthen accountability in the health sector.

“The digitisation programme is aimed at building a healthcare system that works efficiently while putting the patient at the centre,” Duale said.

Speaking at the Nakuru County Teaching and Referral Hospital during the official rollout of the Social Health Authority (SHA) and County Taifa Care Programme on Wednesday, the CS said the government was committed to making health services affordable, accessible, and dignified for all Kenyans.

During his tour of the county, Duale, who was accompanied by SHA Chief Executive Officer Dr Mercy Mwangangi, Digital Health Agency (DHA) CEO Antony Lenaiyara, Governor Susan Kihika, and other senior national and county health officials, held a four-hour closed-door meeting at the county offices in Milimani.

He said the SHA and Taifa Care rollout marked a key step in fulfilling the constitutional promise that every Kenyan has the right to the highest attainable standard of health.

“This rollout is backed by the Digital Health Agency (DHA), which is leading the digitisation of hospitals, patient records, and health services,” he said.

1,140 tablets distributed

As part of the initiative, 1,140 tablets were distributed to frontline health workers across Nakuru County to enable real-time registration, record-keeping, and improved patient tracking.

Duale revealed that more than 841,000 people—out of Nakuru’s population of 2.16 million—have already registered under SHA.

“Nakuru County Teaching and Referral Hospital is leading in SHA reimbursements, with Sh2.4 billion worth of claims approved for 132,000 hospital visits,” he said.

Commending Governor Kihika and her team for their partnership in transforming healthcare, the CS said that out of 691 health facilities in the county, 208 were connected to the SHA portal and actively transacting.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to ongoing public education and county-level collaboration to ensure every Kenyan receives a digital health identity.

“This will be a milestone in making services more efficient, safer, and accountable,” Duale said.

Dr Mwangangi underscored SHA’s role in delivering equity and social protection in healthcare.

“Our main objective is to ensure no Kenyan is pushed into poverty due to healthcare costs,” she said. “SHA is a progressive system that puts fairness and sustainability at its core.”

She added that the authority was working closely with stakeholders to ensure vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities, are fully included in the benefits package.